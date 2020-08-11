Just when we thought 2020 couldn't get any weirder

Turkey Dinner-Flavored Candy Corn Is Now Available at Walgreens (Yes, Really)

We know, we know, it's still summer — but candy corn season isn't that far away, and this year the sweet treat is coming in some interesting flavors.

Brach's created a new candy corn flavor that we're pretty sure nobody asked for: Turkey Dinner. Yes, it's real. The unique, sweet and savory candy has already been spotted at select Walgreens locations.

According to the packaging, the candy comes in six classic Thanksgiving flavors: green beans, roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, ginger glazed carrot, sweet potato pie, and stuffing. Luckily all those flavors aren't mixed in a single piece of candy. The pieces of candy come in different colors that coordinate with the flavor (like green for green beans.)

Instagrammer @puppreviews was brave enough to try the pack and enjoyed most of the flavors — especially sweet potato pie — except for turkey and stuffing. "We'd say odd, but that would be forgiving. This flavor is downright wrong to be in candy," they wrote in the review.

If the Turkey Dinner Candy Corn is a little too out there for you, luckily there are other new candy releases to get excited about.

Image zoom M&M’s

M&M's Chocolate Popcorn has just started hitting shelves across the U.S. The new candy features a chocolate popcorn-flavored shell with an extra crispy center — intended to mimic to the crunch of freshly made popcorn.