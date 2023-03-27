TSA Says Peanut Butter Is a Liquid and Travelers Aren't Nuts About It

Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) decision to classify peanut butter as a liquid means passengers can only pack 3.4 oz. containers in their carry-on luggage

By
Published on March 27, 2023 02:12 PM
Peanut butter in an open jar
Photo: Getty

Travelers are nut happy with the rules about peanut butter.

In a tweet posted on Mar. 21, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that peanut butter is considered a liquid — therefore, the average 28 oz. nut butter jar would have to travel in a passenger's checked bag.

"You may not be nuts about it, but TSA considers your PB a liquid," the tweet from TSA says. "In carry-on, it needs to be 3.4oz or less. Make sure all your travel-sized liquids fit in one quart-sized bag."

The tweet included a graphic defining how they classify something as a liquid. "Peanut Butter ... a liquid has no definite shape and takes a shape dictated by its container," reads the image.

Users on Twitter were quick to critique TSA's policy. User @hydrophilicity replied to the tweet saying, "By your logic, a cat is a liquid."

Peanut butter brands even joined in on the online conversation.

Skippy Peanut Butter poked fun at the guideline on their official TikTok. The video posted on Saturday shows someone packing individual packets of Skippy Peanut Butter into a ziplock bag.

"POV: me packing my carry on after TSA announced Peanut Butter is a liquid," the video says.

Despite the shock on social media, the peanut butter tweet from TSA was just a reminder — not a new policy.

"TSA classifies items that you can spill, spread, spray, pump or pour as needing to be 3.4 ounces or smaller to fit into a 3-1-1 bag," TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein told the New York Post. "There has been no change in the categorization of any of these items, including peanut butter, which is a spreadable and thus falls under the 3.4-ounce limit."

