Truly Unveils New 80-Calorie Boozy Freeze Pops — But You Can Only Get Them in Certain States

Last summer, the popular hard seltzer brand Truly got into the boozy ice cream business, and this summer they are taking it to the next level and making freeze pops.

After a photo of the alcoholic frozen treats popped up on the food Instagram account @candyhunting over the weekend, a representative from the company confirmed the limited-edition Lemonade Freeze Pops will be on select shelves soon.

Due to a limited supply, the pops will only be available in the following 22 states: California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, and New York.

The Truly Lemonade Boozy Freeze Pops, which are based on the Truly Lemonade Variety Pack, will come in three flavors: Strawberry Lemonade, Mango Lemonade, and Original Lemonade. According to the label, they will contain only 80 calories per popsicle and boast a 5 percent ABV.

The announcement comes after Truly partnered with the Tipsy Spoon in 2020 for its line of 5 percent ABV spiked seltzer ice cream and sorbet.

If the freeze pops are anywhere near as popular as the regular Truly Lemonade Hard Seltzers, they'll be flying off the shelves after the release. The pops are gulten-free and will come in packs of 12.