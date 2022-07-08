Truly Launches Summer Variety Pack Inspired by Dua Lipa's Album Future Nostalgia
Dua Lipa is ready for the summer!
The Grammy-award winning singer, 26, and Truly Hard Seltzer debuted signature poolside drinks that are meant to "accentuate the vibes of summer," according to a statement from the hard seltzer brand.
The Truly Poolside Variety Pack features four cocktail-inspired flavors, including strawberry melon fizz, orange peach fizz, piña colada style and kiwi mojito style, drawing inspiration from Lipa's album Future Nostalgia.
The bold-hued can designs are meant to invoke nostalgic, retro vibes, the company said in the release, and sport playful taglines like "How Chill," "Dive Into Flavor," "Floaties Not Included" and "Best Served Poolside."
Lipa was tapped by the boozy brand to be its Chief Flavor Officer last May.
"I love exploring new ways to express my creativity," Lipa said in a release at the time. "Playing CFO, Chief Flavor Officer, for Truly's new Poolside Variety Pack is the latest trick up my sleeve and it being ready just in time for summer is no coincidence! See you by the pool!"
The Truly Poolside Variety Pack is available through July.
Based on the brand's past collaborations, Truly Hard Seltzer is a big fan of summertime treats.
In 2020, the beverage-maker spun off into ice cream territory partnering with Tipsy Scoop to create spiked seltzer-infused ice cream.
The refreshing spiked frozen pints contained up to 5% ABV (the same as a can of their seltzer). Some stand-out flavors included strawberry sorbet infused with Truly Strawberry Lemonade and mango sorbet with lemon infused with Truly Mango Lemonade.