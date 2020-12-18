Tropicana Apologizes and Removes Ad Campaign Encouraging Parents to Drink Mimosas

Many sobriety groups said the message of the campaign was irresponsible.

Tropicana has apologized after reaction to its latest mimosa-themed ad campaign.

The orange juice brand came under fire for social posts that suggested parents should hide orange juice and champagne around the house for an impromptu drink when they need a break from their kids. While many enjoyed the ad, others, including sobriety groups, found it irresponsible for encouraging secretive alcohol consumption among parents.

"Parents, you’re juggling it all! Find the ultimate moment of brightness for yourself – wherever and whenever – with a Tropicana mimosa, of course! #TakeAMimoment to help make your mornings a little brighter," the ad, which has since been taken down, said.

According to Today, the campaign had Molly Sims, Gabrielle Union and Jerry O’Connell slated to participate, but since the backlash started the entire project has been shut down.

"The @Tropicana #TakeAMimoment campaign: Women lying to their families, sneaking off to consume alcohol hidden in secret compartments. Slamming a mimosa in the laundry room isn’t cute and it’s not 'treating yourself.' That’s 1950s 'mother’s little helper' bulls---," one Twitter user said.

Tropicana has since apologized for their mishap in a lengthy post on their social media platforms.

"We want to apologize to anyone who is disappointed in or offended by our recent campaign. The intent behind it was in now way meant to imply that alcohol is the answer or make light of the struggles of addiction," the apology began.