Trix Is Bringing Back Its Beloved Fruit Cereal Shapes from the '90s

After receiving thousands of customer requests, Trix is changing up their cereal once again.

In 1991, the company debuted the fruity shapes that most millennials probably remember—a change from their original ball shape that was first created in 1954. After 15 years, Trix switched back to the colorful balls we as we know them today.

But after much feedback from customers, the company is going back to the fruit-shaped designs. (See below for a before-and-after.)

“Trix cereal is beloved by our fans, and we heard loud and clear that they wanted to see the iconic shapes back in their bowls,” said Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for General Mills cereal. “When Trix launched in 1954, it was the first fruit-flavored cereal that was colorful and fun. We’re excited to continue that legacy, bringing an extra dose of joy to breakfast.”

The press release says in the last 18 months, the brand has seen more than 20,000 requests come through with people asking when the shapes, which include raspberries, lemons, oranges, wild berries, grapes and watermelons, will return to their cereal bowls.

Trix also heard feedback from customers last year when they started using fruit and vegetables concentrates and spice extracts like turmeric and annatto (instead of Red 40 and Yellow 6 food dyes) to color their cereal.

“Our Trix fans have been calling us, emailing us and reaching out to us on social media asking if we would consider bringing back the original formulation of Trix cereal with its vibrant colors,” he said. “As a result, we are launching ‘Classic Trix’ to fill these consumer requests.”

Now there are two versions of Trix: one with natural ingredients, that will remain in the ball shape, and the more vibrant Classic Trix, which will feature the fruit shapes starting later this year.