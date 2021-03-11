Trisha Yearwood's Pasta Primavera with Tomatoes, Asparagus & Zucchini

"This was one of my mom's favorite dishes to order at an Italian restaurant," says the country singer, who created a new tabletop collection with Williams Sonoma inspired by her late mother, Gwen. "I came up with this recipe to honor her memory and her love of all the fresh veggies."

active:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 bowls
  • Bring a large stockpot of salted water to a boil over medium-high. Add spaghetti, and cook according to package instructions. Reserve 1/4 cup cooking water. Drain and return to pot.

  • Meanwhile, warm olive oil in a large skillet over medium until shimmering, about 2 minutes. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is soft and translucent, 6 to 8 minutes. Add tomatoes; cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, 8 to 10 minutes more.

  • Stir in asparagus, zucchini, vegetable stock, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; cover and cook until fork-tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Add carrot, and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes. Transfer vegetable mixture to pot of pasta. Add reserved pasta water, cheese, lemon juice, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; toss to combine. Sprinkle with basil, and serve immediately.

