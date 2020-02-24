Image zoom Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Victor Protasio

Trisha Yearwood’s Corn Waffles with Fried Eggs & Sweet Chili Sauce

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup yellow stone-ground cornmeal

2 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 large eggs

1 1/2 cups whole buttermilk

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

1/2 cup frozen sweet corn kernels, thawed

Cooking spray

1/2 cup hot pepper jelly

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

4 eggs, fried to desire doneness

1. Preheat a waffle iron. Meanwhile, sift together flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking soda and salt into a medium bowl.

2. Process 2 large eggs, buttermilk and melted butter in a blender until combined, about 30 seconds. Add half of the flour mixture, and process on high for 30 seconds. Add corn kernels to remaining flour mixture, and toss until coated. Add batter from blender to flour-corn mixture; stir until combined.

3. Spray waffle iron with cooking spray. Add 1/2 cup batter to each waffle grid. Bake until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

4. Whisk together hot pepper jelly, vinegar and Worcestershire in a small bowl. Set aside.

5. Separate waffles into squares, and place 2 on each plate. Top each serving with a fried egg, and drizzle with sweet chili sauce.

Quick Tip! Don’t life the waffle iron lid until it stops steaming — undercooked batter will stick

Serves: 4

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Fry an Egg to Perfection

Even if you’re using a nonstick skillet, use a little olive oil or butter when frying eggs. Carefully tilt the skillet so the oil or melted butter pools at front edge of pan, and use a spoon to baste the tops of the eggs as they cook. This adds flavor and helps your eggs cook evenly.