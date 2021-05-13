Trisha Yearwood Says Husband Garth Brooks Is a 'Real Honest Critic' of Her Cooking

The fourth cookbook from the host of Trisha's Southern Kitchen on Food Network will hit store shelves on Sept. 28

Trisha Yearwood is cooking up a storm.

The country superstar, 56, got candid about her quarantine routine on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. She chatted about adventures in her kitchen, her upcoming cookbook and why husband Garth Brooks is her favorite food critic.

Yearwood said it felt "pretty weird" at first to be forced to spend so much time at home when the pandemic hit last spring, but embraced her passion for cooking as a creative outlet.

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 19: Honoree Garth Brooks (L) and singer Trisha Yearwood attend the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood | Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

"We cook at home a lot; cooking for me is therapy," the Grammy winner told host Janine Rubenstein. "I really do enjoy the kitchen, it's just relaxing for me. I think it's because my parents were both good cooks and they raised me to be like, 'If everything is terrible, you order pizza and it's fine. Don't stress over it.'"

Though millions of Americans turned to takeout while sticking closer to home, the Food Network host of Trisha's Southern Kitchen said that home cooking felt right.

"What's really been interesting is that we don't go to restaurants very much. Not because we don't want to be recognized or any of that — we just don't [go out!]," she revealed of life at home with her husband and fellow country star.

"We just eat at home more, but not being able to go to a restaurant has made me want to go to a restaurant," she said. "That'll be probably one of the first things I do is go out to eat somewhere."

Making the most of the unexpected downtime, Yearwood said she especially enjoyed working on her latest cookbook last year. While perfecting the recipes, the star said she didn't have to turn far for a taste tester or honest feedback, with Brooks, 59, happy to step up to the literal plate.

775322442DD00052_Loretta_Ly Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks | Credit: John Shearer/Getty

"It was really good because working on the cookbook, I could work on a recipe and Garth is wonderful because he's a real honest critic," the singer said. "He's not going to just say, 'Everything's great.' If he tells me something needs something and needs more this or that, I'm going to get mad first but he's also usually right."

"So I'll take his advice, but I just have to be mad first," she joked.

Yearwood also teased that there might be instructions for a legendary poundcake in her upcoming cookbook.

Trisha Yearwood Trisha's Kitchen Easy Comfort Food For Friends & Family Credit: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

"I love just basic [poundcake] but I have a recipe from a friend of mine that's going in the book and she's an older lady and this recipe's 80 years old," she said. "It's a cream cheese pound cake and it just is the best."

In her typical wheelhouse, however, Yearwood said she turns to savory foods, adding that her famous husband has inspired a so-called breakfast lasagna with sausage, peppers and eggs in a cheese sauce.

"One day Garth said, 'Hey, can you make lasagna but put all just breakfast stuff in it?'" she said. "So that's in the book and that really came out of him just challenging me to do it."