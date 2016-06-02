Trisha Yearwood's Pineapple Iced Tea Will Be Your New Drink of Summer

Iced Tea is arguably summer’s signature drink. (Don’t worry, lemonade, we still love you like Beyoncé!)

Whether you’re hosting a party or just mixing up a refreshing batch to serve at home, iced tea lends itself to fun, seasonal variations. Trisha Yearwood whipped up one of our favorites. The host of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen added a tropical twist on a classic recipe by infusing ice cubes with chunks of pineapple.

Seems simple right? It is, but oh-so-delicious. And if pineapple isn’t your speed, feel free to swap in your favorite fruit.

Trisha Yearwood’s Pineapple Iced Tea

Makes: 11 cups

1 20-oz. can pineapple chunks

4 family-size tea bags (or 16 individual tea bags)

2 cups boiling water

½ cup sugar

9 cups cold water, divided

1. Drain the pineapple chunks, reserving the juice. Place 1 pineapple chunk in each compartment of 3 ice-cube trays, and fill the trays with water. Freeze until solid, at least 6 hours.

2. Place tea bags in a large heatproof measuring cup. Add 2 cups boiling water, and let the tea stand for 10 minutes.

3. Stir together reserved pineapple juice, sugar and 1 cup cold water in a large pitcher.

4. Discard tea bags. Pour hot tea into the pineapple juice mixture in pitcher; stir until the sugar is dissolved. Stir in remaining 8 cups cold water. Chill until ready to serve. Place pineapple ice cubes in glasses; fill with tea.

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes, plus freezing

