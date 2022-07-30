Trisha Yearwood's Pasta Primavera with Tomatoes, Asparagus & Zucchini
"This was one of my mom's favorite dishes to order at an Italian restaurant," says the country singer, who created a new tabletop collection with Williams Sonoma inspired by her late mother, Gwen. "I came up with this recipe to honor her memory and her love of all the fresh veggies."
Credit: Jennifer Causey
Ingredients
- 1 lb. uncooked spaghetti
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 pints grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 lb. fresh asparagus, stalks cut crosswise into thirds
- 1 zucchini, quartered lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise
- ¼ cup vegetable stock
- 1 ¾ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 large carrot, grated (about 1/3 cup)
- 2 oz.s Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/2 cup)
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
- ¼ cup fresh basil, thinly sliced
Directions
- Step 1Bring a large stockpot of salted water to a boil over medium-high. Add spaghetti, and cook according to package instructions. Reserve 1/4 cup cooking water. Drain and return to pot.
- Step 2Meanwhile, warm olive oil in a large skillet over medium until shimmering, about 2 minutes. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is soft and translucent, 6 to 8 minutes. Add tomatoes; cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, 8 to 10 minutes more.
- Step 3Stir in asparagus, zucchini, vegetable stock, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; cover and cook until fork-tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Add carrot, and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes. Transfer vegetable mixture to pot of pasta. Add reserved pasta water, cheese, lemon juice, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; toss to combine. Sprinkle with basil, and serve immediately.