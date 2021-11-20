Trisha Yearwood Says 'It Was an Honor' to Share Thanksgiving Recipes with Jill Biden

Host Trisha Yearwood, as seen on White House Thanksgiving, Special with First Lady Jill Biden

Trisha Yearwood and Dr. Jill Biden are starting on their Thanksgiving prep early this year!

The country star, 57, and the First Lady, 70, teamed up for a TV special celebrating the giving season titled A White House Thanksgiving. In a new photo from the Food Network special posted to Instagram Friday, Yearwood and Biden can be seen smiling over a festive, candle-lit meal.

The table is set with glasses of wine, a pan of stuffing, and fall flowers. Biden and Yearwood share a laugh as they hold hands.

"It was an honor to be invited to the White House to celebrate Thanksgiving with first lady Dr. Jill Biden and have the chance to share our family traditions and recipes!" Yearwood wrote in the caption of her post. "Don't miss the special airing Sat. Nov. 20th at 12pm ET on @foodnetwork and streaming on @discoveryplus!"

Biden and Yearwood trade some of their favorite family recipes during the special, with the First Lady sharing her Grandmom Jacobs' savory stuffing recipe and Yearwood spilling the secret of her Thanksgiving turkey gravy, PEOPLE previously reported.

Of course, Thanksgiving isn't complete without a traditional turkey. During A White House Thanksgiving, Yearwood and Biden team up with White House executive chef Cristeta Comerford to make a thyme-roasted turkey.

To finish on a sweet note, White House executive pastry chef Susan Morrison demonstrates how to make apple crisp, which she tops off with President Joe Biden's favorite chocolate chip ice cream.

In a press release announcing A White House Thanksgiving, the First Lady said, "Food is love – and gathering together this year for Thanksgiving is healing for our hearts."

"The family recipes passed down through the generations, the fun traditions that continue, and the meaningful blessings shared, all keep me filled with gratitude," she continued, adding, "I hope everyone watching comes away feeling that cooking a Thanksgiving meal is something anyone can do, but if you're still nervous about making the gravy, like I am, you're in good company!"

Yearwood added, "Food brings us together. I so enjoyed my time at the White House, cooking with Dr. Jill and the White House chefs, and sharing our holiday food traditions. I hope this special is a reminder to all of us about what we all have in common. Love one another."