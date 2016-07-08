Trisha Yearwood’s French Toast with Whole Wheat Bread

3 medium-ripe bananas, mashed

3 tbsp. half-and-half

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1½ tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. pumpkin-pie spice

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 16-oz. loaf unsliced whole wheat or white bread

6-8 tbsp. butter, divided

Powdered sugar

Maple syrup

1. Whisk together bananas and next 5 ingredients in a medium bowl; pour mixture into a pie plate. Slice bread into 6 to 8 one-in. slices; reserve remaining bread for another use.

2. Melt 2 tbsp. butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Dip 3 bread slices, one at a time, into banana mixture, turning to coat evenly; cook 2 minutes on each side or until golden.

3. Repeat procedure with remaining butter and bread. Sprinkle with powdered sugar, and serve with maple syrup.

Serves: 3 to 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes