Trisha Yearwood's French Onion Soup
"I love classic recipes that everyone is familiar with that are easy to make. We're not re-inventing the wheel with French Onion Soup, we're just sharing that anyone can make it." says country star Trisha Yearwood.
"I love how complex the flavors are and how simple the recipe is," says the author of the new Trisha's Kitchen cookbook. "I'm a home cook, and I love classic recipes that everyone is familiar with and are easy to make. This combines the sweetness of caramelized onions with savory beef broth and the crunch of toasted, cheesy bread."
"This soup is definitely one that I make in individual servings and that I always serve immediately," says Yearwood. "You can absolutely have it leftover, but the crunchy bread on top will be soggy." If someone plans to have leftovers, store the soup separately from the bread and then broil the bread and cheese right before serving.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 3 medium (10 oz. each) yellow onions, thinly sliced (6 cups)
- 4 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed and peeled
- 1 dried bay leaf
- 1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ cup sweet Marsala wine
- 6 cups beef stock
- 4 (1/2-in.-thick) Italian bread loaf slices
- 8 oz.s whole-milk mozzarella cheese, cut into 8 slices
- 1 cup (4 oz.) shredded Gruyère cheese
Directions
- Step 1Heat olive oil and butter in a large, heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven over medium until butter melts, 2 to 4 minutes. Add onions, thyme, garlic and bay leaf.
- Step 2Sprinkle onion mixture with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often with a wooden spoon and adding splashes of water to deglaze bottom of pot as needed, until onions are soft and caramel-colored, about 45 minutes.
- Step 3Add wine, stirring to scrape up any browned bits on bottom of pot. Add stock, and bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to low; simmer, undisturbed, until flavors meld, onions are very soft, and soup has reduced slightly, about 35 minutes. Turn off heat. Remove and discard thyme sprigs, bay leaf and garlic cloves.
- Step 4Preheat oven to broil with oven rack about 6 inches from heat. Put bread slices on a baking sheet. Broil until crispy and slightly golden, 1 to 2 minutes per side.
- Step 5Place four ovenproof serving bowls on a large rimmed baking sheet. Divide soup evenly among bowls. Top each with a toasted bread slice, 2 slices of mozzarella and ¼ cup of Gruyère. Broil until cheese is melted and slightly browned on edges, 1 to 3 minutes. Serve immediately.
Tips
If you don't have Marsala wine, "you can easily substitute it with more beef broth and some sherry vinegar," Yearwood suggests. "Or just use what you like!"