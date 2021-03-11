Trisha Yearwood Designs a Tabletop Collection with Williams Sonoma Inspired by Her Late Mom Gwen
"I'm proud to share a little bit of her with you," Trisha Yearwood tells PEOPLE of the line of plates, bowls, platters and more
Trisha Yearwood's late mother, Gwendolyn, will always have a seat at her dinner table.
The country singer created a new tabletop collection with Williams Sonoma inspired by Gwen, who died of cancer in 2011. The stunning, all-white line of plates, platters, bowls, and more is available now online and in stores on April 5.
Yearwood's mom was a school teacher, but also an avid baker who often made wedding cakes. (Clearly, her talent was inherited by Yearwood, who now stars on Food Network). So to pay homage to her, Yearwood and her sister, Beth Bernard, decided to use the intricate designs of Gwen's confections to inspire the pattern you see on each piece in the collection. "With delicate borders based on original sketches, these pieces bring family memories to life," according to Williams Sonoma.
"When we were little kids, she would make wedding cakes and birthday cakes on the side to earn extra money for the family. And she would sketch out and draw what she was going to make," Yearwood says in a video promoting the line. "I don't think she would ever have dreamed that those sketches would end up now in everyone's home in such an elegant way."
"I really think, if she were sitting here, she would be the star of this show," laughs Yearwood.
For an extra special touch, Yearwood and Bernard made sure Gwen's signature was printed on the bottom of each piece in her gorgeous cursive writing. "When I see mom's signature on the bottom of the plates," says Bernard, "it's her."
The full line ranges in price from $13 for the mug to $70 for the platter. One of Yearwood's favorite pieces is the Gwendolyn cake stand.
"I make a lot of cakes, for friends birthdays and special occasions. I can't think of a more beautiful way to display them than on this," she tells PEOPLE. "[My mom] made the most beautiful cakes! I'm proud to share a little bit of her with you."