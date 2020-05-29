"All three women have husbands that think they are crazy for starting a nonprofit in the midst of a pandemic, while working full time, caring for a toddler, and pregnant," joked the founders, Kathryn Gombos, Kate Griendling, and Brooke Baker Kronschnabel

These moms are making a difference one plate at a time!

On Thursday, Fueling the Fearless delivered its 10,000th free meal to frontline health care workers. The Los Angeles–based nonprofit has been coordinating food prepared by over 60 restaurants across six cities, dropping the meals off at 60 different hospitals and medical centers.

Fueling the Fearless was established just eight weeks ago, in response to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, by a trio of expectant moms — who are due just 10 days apart.

Kathryn Gombos, Kate Griendling, and Brooke Baker Kronschnabel have raised more than $50,000, which they use to keep restaurants in business amid the pandemic while also feeding workers risking their lives.

With chapters in San Diego, Seattle, Nashville, Washington D.C., and New York City, Fueling the Fearless has even expanded to support other frontline workers, like grocery store workers and transit employees.

According to executive director Kronschnabel, the nonprofit has received funding from celebrity donors like Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Jonathan Tucker, among others.

Image zoom Courtesy Fueling the Fearless

"We have been humbled by the outpouring of support from donors throughout the country and hope to continue our efforts beyond COVID-19 by supporting essential workers, volunteers and families when economic and/or natural disasters strike," Kronschnabel, 33, said in a press release.

The group particularly looks to utilize restaurants at risk of going under during the pandemic, bringing them takeout orders that then make it to the hungry frontline workers.

Aliki Eddy, owner of Aliki's Greek Taverna in L.A., said in a press release that she was relieved that she could participate.

“We have been able to survive thus far through the efforts of Fueling the Fearless and are honored to be providing nourishment to those on the front lines of this pandemic,” Eddy said.

On top of supplying meals, Fueling the Fearless also provides products like hand cream, hairbands and beauty supplies for essential workers — and they tend to bring therapy dog, Casper, along for special morale-boosting deliveries in Seattle, as well.

The founding members, each who have a child under the age of 3, joked that their partners were supportive of their endeavor — only after the initial shock wore off.

"All three women have husbands that think they are crazy for starting a nonprofit in the midst of a pandemic, while working full time, caring for a toddler, and pregnant," reads the press release. "The women couldn’t agree more and are looking forward to the arrival of their babies so they can share a glass (or bottles) of wine. They categorically do not recommend a dry pandemic."