Triathlete Banned from All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurant for Eating Too Much Sushi

Even all-you-can-eat buffets have their limits.

Jaroslav Bobrowski, a German triathlete, found that out the hard way when he was banned from Running Sushi in Landshut, Bavaria after he fully utilized the eatery’s endless meal deal, which costs roughly $18. The former bodybuilder and software engineer reportedly ate close to 100 plates of sushi, according to a German website The Local.

When Bobrowski, who follows a diet that includes fasting for 20 hours a day and eating for the remaining 4 hours, finished his meal and went to tip his servers, they refused the money. Instead he was told, “I’m banned from now on because I’m eating too much,” Bobrowski told German newspaper Passauer Neue Presse. “I was stunned.”

The owner told Bild that although Bobrowski has frequented his restaurant before, this binge was “not normal.”

“I myself am dead after 13 plates, but he always took five or seven plates at a time, so there was a gap on the sushi carousel and the other guests asked if we had skimped on the fish,” said Tan Le. “I want to win customers and not offend any guests. But at €15.90 for unlimited sushi, we only earn money on the drinks and he only consumed one tea the whole evening.”

Passauer Neue Presse reports that Bobrowski’s story went viral in Germany shortly after he complained about the incident on Facebook and he is now being called “the sushi man.”

Bobrowski has since apologized to the owner but plans on taking his business to another buffet.