Fill a small bowl with water. Place 1 heaping teaspoon pork filling in center of 1 wonton wrapper. Brush edges of wrapper with some of the water. Using your fingertips, grab all corners of the wrapper, and bunch together like a purse bundle, pressing edges to seal. (For any holes, dab some water along the edge, then press sides to seal.) Place wonton on a lightly floured baking sheet. Repeat with remaining filling and wrappers.