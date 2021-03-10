Trevor Lui's Wontons with Sesame-Soy Sauce
"For Chinese families like mine, wontons are a part of our kitchen traditions at home," says the Toronto chef and author of The Double Happiness Cookbook. "My mom taught me how to make them and, years later, I make them with my daughter, too."
Recipe Summary
Family members of all ages can join in on making these wontons, too! "This is a very social and kid-friendly recipe; get everyone involved as it's hands-on and super interactive," says Lui.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Quick tip! While filling the wontons, remove only one wrapper from the packet at a time and cover the open package with a damp towel to prevent them from drying out.