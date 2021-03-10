Trevor Lui's Wontons with Sesame-Soy Sauce

"For Chinese families like mine, wontons are a part of our kitchen traditions at home," says the Toronto chef and author of The Double Happiness Cookbook. "My mom taught me how to make them and, years later, I make them with my daughter, too."

By People Staff

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
36 wontons
Family members of all ages can join in on making these wontons, too! "This is a very social and kid-friendly recipe; get everyone involved as it's hands-on and super interactive," says Lui.

Get the full recipe below!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together soy sauce, sesame oil, chili oil, and vinegar in a small bowl for the dipping sauce. Set aside. Stir together pork, shrimp, spring onion, ginger, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl until combined. Set aside.

  • Fill a small bowl with water. Place 1 heaping teaspoon pork filling in center of 1 wonton wrapper. Brush edges of wrapper with some of the water. Using your fingertips, grab all corners of the wrapper, and bunch together like a purse bundle, pressing edges to seal. (For any holes, dab some water along the edge, then press sides to seal.) Place wonton on a lightly floured baking sheet. Repeat with remaining filling and wrappers.

  • Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-low to maintain a simmer. Working in batches, gently lower 10 wontons into simmering water; cook until wontons float to the surface and become translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a shallow bowl using a slotted spoon. Repeat with remaining wontons.

  • Divide cooked wontons evenly among 4 bowls; pour 1 cup hot stock into each bowl. Garnish with spring onions, and serve with dipping sauce

Tips

Quick tip! While filling the wontons, remove only one wrapper from the packet at a time and cover the open package with a damp towel to prevent them from drying out.

