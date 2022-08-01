Trevor Lui's Wontons with Sesame-Soy Sauce

"For Chinese families like mine, wontons are a part of our kitchen traditions at home," says the Toronto chef and author of The Double Happiness Cookbook. "My mom taught me how to make them and, years later, I make them with my daughter, too."
Family members of all ages can join in on making these wontons, too! "This is a very social and kid-friendly recipe; get everyone involved as it's hands-on and super interactive," says Lui.

Ingredients

  • 3 Tablespoons soy sauce or tamari
  • ½ teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • ½ teaspoon chili oil
  • ½ teaspoon rice wine vinegar
  • 8 ounces ground pork
  • 8 ozs medium peeled, deveined raw shrimp, finely chopped
  • 1 spring onion, finely chopped, plus more for garnish
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh ginger
  • ¼ teaspoon Kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 36 wonton wrapper squares (from one 12-oz. pkg.)
  • All-purpose flour, for baking sheet
  • 4 cups vegetable stock or chicken stock, hot

Directions

  • Step 1Whisk together soy sauce, sesame oil, chili oil, and vinegar in a small bowl for the dipping sauce. Set aside. Stir together pork, shrimp, spring onion, ginger, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl until combined. Set aside.
  • Step 2Fill a small bowl with water. Place 1 heaping teaspoon pork filling in center of 1 wonton wrapper. Brush edges of wrapper with some of the water. Using your fingertips, grab all corners of the wrapper, and bunch together like a purse bundle, pressing edges to seal. (For any holes, dab some water along the edge, then press sides to seal.) Place wonton on a lightly floured baking sheet. Repeat with remaining filling and wrappers.
  • Step 3Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-low to maintain a simmer. Working in batches, gently lower 10 wontons into simmering water; cook until wontons float to the surface and become translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a shallow bowl using a slotted spoon. Repeat with remaining wontons.
  • Step 4Divide cooked wontons evenly among 4 bowls; pour 1 cup hot stock into each bowl. Garnish with spring onions, and serve with dipping sauce

Tips

Quick tip! While filling the wontons, remove only one wrapper from the packet at a time and cover the open package with a damp towel to prevent them from drying out.

