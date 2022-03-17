TikTok Is Obsessed With These Home and Kitchen Organizers at Amazon — and They're All Under $40
If your spring cleaning checklist includes decluttering your kitchen, you're going to want to check out this Amazon section of trending kitchen items.
The retailer's under-the-radar section is packed with kitchen finds that have been all over TikTok. While a handful of the curation includes kitchen gadgets (from magnetic measuring spoons to a clip-on pasta strainer), most of the products are clever organizers designed to keep your kitchen tidy. Whether you want organizers for your pantry or storage solutions for your refrigerator, we rounded up some standout trending kitchen finds under $40.
Shop 10 Kitchen Organizers on Amazon
- YouCopia Turntable Snack Organizer, $29.99
- Simple Trending Under Cabinet Organizer, $24.57–$25.57
- Seseno Refrigerator Organizer Bins, Set of 8, $28.99
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage Food Containers with Lids, Set of 5, $17.89 (orig. $34.99)
- Leaves and Trees Stackable Kitchen Canisters, Set of 5, $37.99–$29.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99–$49.99)
- SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Organizer, $28.97 (orig. $32.99)
- YouCopia WrapStand Box Organizer, $19.99
- Swommoly Expandable Food Storage Container and Lid Organizer with Blank Labels, $16.14 (orig. $19.99)
- Jinamart Stackable Wine Storage Rack, Set of 2, $17.50
- Chef's Path 6.5-Liter Food Storage Containers with Lids, Set of 2, $30.97 with coupon (orig. $39.97)
The section has plenty of organizers for pantries, including this revolving snack tray with more than 7,000 perfect ratings. It can rotate 360 degrees in both directions for easy access to snacks. Plus, the bins it comes with are clear and removable, making it a breeze to see and grab what you need. Reviewers love how the "aesthetically pleasing" organizer looks on their shelves.
If you want to maximize cabinet space, opt for these hanging organizer baskets. Available in sets of two, the metal storage bins slide right onto shelves to instantly add more storage space. Customers have used them to store everything from plastic storage bags and aluminum foil packages to loaves of bread and bags of pasta.
Looking to keep your refrigerator tidy? Check out this set of eight stackable bins that come with four narrow bins and four wide bins to store foods, drinks, and condiments of different sizes. Shoppers say the "sturdy" clear bins make it "super easy to find and see everything." To neatly organize food, more than 40,800 shoppers swear by these Rubbermaid food storage containers. Customers rave that the containers not only can be stacked "without taking up any more space than they have to," but they also keep food "fresher [for] longer" thanks to the airtight lids. And right now you can score the 5-piece set for 49 percent off.
For major kitchen organization inspiration, keep scrolling to see more of our favorite trending kitchen finds — or browse the full section on Amazon.
