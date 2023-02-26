The 13 Best Deals We Found on Trending Kitchen Items at Amazon This Week — Up to 85% Off

You can save on brands like Lodge, Crock-Pot, and Ninja

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Published on February 26, 2023 09:00 AM

Movers and Shakers Kitchen Roundup Tout
Photo: People / Pamela Jew

If you're looking for effective ways to refresh your kitchen without spending a ton of dough, these affordable and reviewer-approved products could have the solution for you.

Amazon's secret Movers and Shakers chart is a helpful hub for shoppers to get insights into the retailer's hottest trending products and add them to their cart in one fell swoop. Right now, shoppers are upgrading their kitchens and stocking up on on-sale cookware, appliances, and storage products from best-selling brands like Crock-Pot and Lodge.

Rather than navigating around the real-time updates yourself, check out our picks for the 13 best kitchen deals from Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart this week.

Best Trending Amazon Kitchen Deals

For cookware, shoppers are loving this discounted Lodge Dutch Oven. Its cast iron interior gets food hot, hot, hot while its colorful enamel coating makes it look downright decorative on the stovetop or dining table.

You can also snag a best-selling Ninja Air Fryer for 31 percent off, which is "better" than a microwave and "much faster than an oven" at heating, reheating, and crisping food, according to one reviewer. And you can get an 8-quart slow cooker from Crock-Pot for 40 percent off, which is the perfect vessel to craft soups, stews, and other brews.

Movers and Shakers Kitchen Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $79.99 (orig. $133); amazon.com

There are also a slew of deals on prep tools, like this top-rated Astercook 14-Piece Knife Block Set that's a whopping 69 percent off. The set comes with six essential cooking blades, including paring, santoku, and chef's knives, along with six steak knives and a pair of kitchen shears. Each knife is dishwasher-safe, which is ideal for quick and easy cleanup. One shopper called them the "best knives" they'd ever owned!

Movers and Shakers Kitchen Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Astercook 14-Piece Knife Block Set, $39.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

But if you don't feel like slicing your food by hand, opt for this vegetable chopper that's 27 percent off. It comes with eight different blade attachments that'll slice and dice your vegetables to your liking, all with minimal elbow grease on your end. One user raved that it "chops up veggies lightning fast," while another reviewer wrote that it makes their life in the kitchen "so much easier." And according to this shopper, you won't have to shed another tear while chopping onions.

Movers and Shakers Kitchen Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Manipor Multifunctional Vegetable Chopper, $21.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Shoppers are whipping their kitchens into shape with storage, organization, and cleaning products, too. If you're sick of spilling bags of flour and sugar each time you bake up a storm, grab this set of double discounted storage containers. The extra-large bins can hold up to 25 pounds of food and feature wide mouths that make scooping easy and mess-free. Plus, it also comes with a set of measuring cups, reusable labels, and a chalkboard marker to boot.

Movers and Shakers Kitchen Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Chef's Path Extra Large Food Storage Containers, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $39.97); amazon.com

You can also snag other useful kitchen products like a pack of Swedish dishcloths, an ergonomic floor mat, and a reviewer-revered cold brew coffee maker, all for up to 62 percent off. Keep reading to see some of the other juicy deals on must-have kitchen products from Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart.

Movers and Shakers Kitchen Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, $89.95 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Movers and Shakers Kitchen Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Rouuo Instant Read Digital Meat Thermometer, $13.10 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Movers and Shakers Kitchen Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Etekcity Luminary Lite Waterproof Scale, $21.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Movers and Shakers Kitchen Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Swedish Wholesale Dishcloths, $21.12 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Movers and Shakers Kitchen Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Crock-Pot 8-Quart Slow Cooker, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Movers and Shakers Kitchen Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! HappyTrends Kitchen Floor Mat, $19.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Movers and Shakers Kitchen Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $20 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Movers and Shakers Kitchen Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Pohl Schmitt Electric Can and Bottle Opener, $24.98 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Movers and Shakers Kitchen Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Pipishell Bamboo Utensil Organizer, $29.98 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

