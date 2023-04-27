Lifestyle Food 15 Fun Kitchen Finds That Shoppers Are Loving at Amazon This Month — Starting at $10 Including blenders, ice cream machines, and coffee makers By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 27, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Nothing takes the fun out of cooking quite like being underprepared in the kitchen. For aspiring or active at-home chefs and recipe hoarders (ahem, me), there are plenty of products that will give your kitchen a functional upgrade. And if you know where to shop, you don't have to spend a ton of dough to stock up on helpful gadgets. Amazon shoppers are adding a variety of kitchen products to their carts, according to the retailer's Movers and Shakers chart, which provides insights into trending products across all categories — and it's updated constantly. The best part? So many of the trending products are on sale right now. You can save up to 58 percent on functional finds from brands like KitchenAid, Keurig, Ninja, and more. Amazon's Secret Outlet Is Packed with Must-Have Spring Decor — Up to 53% Off Rather than sifting through the trending charts yourself, we've done the dirty work for you and found the best deals running on Amazon's hottest kitchen products right now — with prices starting at just $10! Be sure to act fast, since these deals aren't guaranteed to last. Best Trending Kitchen Gadget Deals Bestseller: Kitchen Gizmo Snap-N-Strain Pasta Strainer, $12.99 (orig. $29.99) 58% Off: Kodrine 20-Ounce Glass Tumbler with Straw, $12.74 (orig. 29.99) Under $10: Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $9.99 (orig. $12.99) Ninja Creami Deluxe Ice Cream Maker, $199.99 (orig. $249.99) Newness Pineapple Corer, $10.65 (orig. $20.24) Carote 8-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet, $18.99 (orig. $29.99) Keurig Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $109.99 (orig. $149.99) Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins, Set of 4, $16.99 (orig. $21.86) KitchenAid Classic Multifunctional Can Opener, $14.99 (orig. $19.99) Cosori 4-Quart Air Fryer, $79.98 (orig. $99.99) If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen tools on the cheap, take a gander at these under-$20 finds. Start with the best-selling Kitchen Gizmo Snap-N-Strain Pasta Strainer, which is aptly named for its ability to snap directly onto the lip of a pot. This allows you to strain out liquid without dumping cooked contents straight into a colander (and down the drain in the process). Amazon Buy It! Kitchen Gizmo Snap-N-Strain Pasta Strainer, $12.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com You can also snag a KitchenAid can opener for $15, a handy pineapple corer for $11, and the highly rated Dash mini waffle maker for a mere $10. One shopper shared that the waffle maker easily fit into their small apartment kitchen with "limited cabinet space," then finished off by saying that the "waffles are the perfect size for one person" and are always "evenly cooked." Amazon Buy It! Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $9.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com These 'Roomy' Storage Bags Are an 'Excellent Solution' for Staying Organized — and They're Just $5 Apiece For items that are worth a splurge, grab a Cosori air fryer or this Ninja ice cream maker while they're each 20 percent off. The ice cream maker has quickly climbed ranks ahead of the summer, since shoppers have been snapping it up to make frozen treats from the comfort of their own kitchen. One reviewer raved about the "fantastic possibilities, super easy recipes, and fast results" from the machine, then said: "Prepare your base mixes ahead of time and keep in the freezer until ready. We just opened our machine and it took only a few minutes to make French vanilla gelato and peanut butter ice cream." Amazon Buy It! Ninja Creami Deluxe Ice Cream Maker, $199.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com Right now, Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart is teeming with tons of functional kitchen devices, gadgets, and appliances. The can't-miss sale prices are just bonuses! Keep scrolling to check out our full selection of the 15 best trending kitchen deals at Amazon right now. Amazon Buy It! Kodrine 20-Ounce Glass Tumbler with Straw, $12.74 (orig. 29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Newness Pineapple Corer, $10.65 (orig. $20.24); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! R.W. Flame Countertop Ice Cube Maker, $67.99 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Carote 8-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet, $18.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Keurig Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $109.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins, Set of 4, $16.99 (orig. $21.86); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! KitchenAid Classic Multifunctional Can Opener, $14.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Peach Street Milk Frother, $12.74 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Magic Bullet 11-Piece Blender Set, $44.49 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cosori 4-Quart Air Fryer, $79.98 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Spring Chef 8-Piece Magnetic Measuring Spoon Set, $11.99 (orig. $13.97); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? 