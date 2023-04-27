15 Fun Kitchen Finds That Shoppers Are Loving at Amazon This Month — Starting at $10

Nothing takes the fun out of cooking quite like being underprepared in the kitchen. For aspiring or active at-home chefs and recipe hoarders (ahem, me), there are plenty of products that will give your kitchen a functional upgrade. And if you know where to shop, you don't have to spend a ton of dough to stock up on helpful gadgets.

Amazon shoppers are adding a variety of kitchen products to their carts, according to the retailer's Movers and Shakers chart, which provides insights into trending products across all categories — and it's updated constantly. The best part? So many of the trending products are on sale right now. You can save up to 58 percent on functional finds from brands like KitchenAid, Keurig, Ninja, and more.

Rather than sifting through the trending charts yourself, we've done the dirty work for you and found the best deals running on Amazon's hottest kitchen products right now — with prices starting at just $10! Be sure to act fast, since these deals aren't guaranteed to last.

Best Trending Kitchen Gadget Deals

If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen tools on the cheap, take a gander at these under-$20 finds. Start with the best-selling Kitchen Gizmo Snap-N-Strain Pasta Strainer, which is aptly named for its ability to snap directly onto the lip of a pot. This allows you to strain out liquid without dumping cooked contents straight into a colander (and down the drain in the process).

Amazon

Buy It! Kitchen Gizmo Snap-N-Strain Pasta Strainer, $12.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

You can also snag a KitchenAid can opener for $15, a handy pineapple corer for $11, and the highly rated Dash mini waffle maker for a mere $10. One shopper shared that the waffle maker easily fit into their small apartment kitchen with "limited cabinet space," then finished off by saying that the "waffles are the perfect size for one person" and are always "evenly cooked."

Amazon

Buy It! Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $9.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

For items that are worth a splurge, grab a Cosori air fryer or this Ninja ice cream maker while they're each 20 percent off. The ice cream maker has quickly climbed ranks ahead of the summer, since shoppers have been snapping it up to make frozen treats from the comfort of their own kitchen. One reviewer raved about the "fantastic possibilities, super easy recipes, and fast results" from the machine, then said: "Prepare your base mixes ahead of time and keep in the freezer until ready. We just opened our machine and it took only a few minutes to make French vanilla gelato and peanut butter ice cream."

Amazon

Buy It! Ninja Creami Deluxe Ice Cream Maker, $199.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

Right now, Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart is teeming with tons of functional kitchen devices, gadgets, and appliances. The can't-miss sale prices are just bonuses! Keep scrolling to check out our full selection of the 15 best trending kitchen deals at Amazon right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Kodrine 20-Ounce Glass Tumbler with Straw, $12.74 (orig. 29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Newness Pineapple Corer, $10.65 (orig. $20.24); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! R.W. Flame Countertop Ice Cube Maker, $67.99 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Carote 8-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet, $18.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Keurig Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $109.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins, Set of 4, $16.99 (orig. $21.86); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! KitchenAid Classic Multifunctional Can Opener, $14.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Peach Street Milk Frother, $12.74 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Magic Bullet 11-Piece Blender Set, $44.49 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cosori 4-Quart Air Fryer, $79.98 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Spring Chef 8-Piece Magnetic Measuring Spoon Set, $11.99 (orig. $13.97); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.