The $6 Travis Scott Meal includes a quarter pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce as well as a medium order of French fries with barbeque dipping sauce on the side and a Sprite

Travis Scott Becomes First Celeb with a McDonald's Meal (and Line of Merch) Since Michael Jordan

Order for Travis!

Travis Scott has teamed up with McDonald's to offer his favorite meal to fans for a limited time, according to a statement released from the fast food company.

Described as the 28-year-old rapper's favorite meal from McDonald's, the $6 "Travis Scott Meal" includes a quarter pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce — Scott's toppings of choice — as well as a medium order of French fries with barbeque dipping sauce on the side, as well as a Sprite.

The promotion began on Tuesday and will last just shy of a month, ending on Oct. 4. Fans of the Houston-born rapper can order the meal in-restaurant, for carry-out, at the drive-thru or through the McDonald’s app.

The new partnership marks the first time that a celebrity’s name has been featured on the McDonald’s menu in decades, following Michael Jordan's "McJordan," which was released back in 1992.

According to the statement, Scott and McDonald’s will also be exploring opportunities to support charitable organizations during the month-long program.

"I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life," Scott said in the statement, referencing the name of his record label. "We are bringing together two iconic worlds."

"Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are," McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley added. "Travis is a true McDonald’s fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world."

The fast-food giant previously teased the collaboration earlier this month when they tweeted out a simple message of a cactus emoji beside a burger one.

Later that same day, Scott retweeted the post and shared "CACTUS JACK FOR MCDONALD’S," alongside an image of French fries arranged in the shape of his logo. The collaboration's release date was written at the bottom. McDonald's then confirmed the message in a follow-up tweet, writing, "Cactus Jack is coming 🌵 The @trvisXX Meal drops 9/8."

Alongside the limited-time menu item, the Astroworld rapper is also selling themed merchandise on his online store.