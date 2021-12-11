Travis Scott's Spiked Seltzer Brand Cacti Discontinued, Anheuser-Busch Announces

Travis Scott’s alcoholic Cacti beverages will no longer be sold in stores, Anheuser-Busch revealed in a statement on Friday

Travis Scott is closing the door on his spiked seltzer business venture.

On Friday, Anheuser-Busch announced that it is discontinuing the "Sicko Mode" rapper's Cacti hard seltzers, which have been in stores for less than a year. The brand's social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter have already been taken down.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement, per AdAge.

Travis Scott's Hard Seltzer Brand Cacti Credit: Anheuser-Busch

When asked if the decision was in relation to the Astroworld Festival event in Houston last month that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured, the spokesperson declined to comment, according to UpRoxx.

PEOPLE has reached out to Scott's rep for comment but has not heard back at the time of this publication. Anheuser-Busch was also not immediately available for comment.

Ahead of the product's launch in March, Scott told PEOPLE, "It's been really rewarding building out the CACTI brand over the past year, not only with the physical product on shelves but being able to exercise my creativity with something like this visual is super important to me."

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival | Credit: Erika Goldring/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Thursday, Scott, 30, sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for his first interview since the Astroworld Festival tragedy occurred, in which he spoke candidly about the event.

"It wasn't really until minutes until the press conference until I figured out what happened," Scott told Charlamagne Tha God.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Scott and Drake Named in $750 Million Lawsuit Brought by Victims of Astroworld Festival

"Even after the show, you know, you're just kind of hearing things, which I didn't know the exact details until, you know, minutes before the press conference," he added. "And even at that moment you're kind of just like, 'Wait, what?' You know, you just went through something."

On Monday, Scott — via his attorneys and referred to by his legal name Jacques B. Webster II — filed a response to 11 lawsuits naming the rap star as a defendant regarding the festival.

In the filings, Scott and his company "generally deny the allegations" made in the lawsuits, and "respectfully request that the claims against these Defendants be dismissed with prejudice," the response read. "And that these Defendants be granted such other and further relief, both at law and in equity, to which they are entitled."

The filing followed a report from Billboard last week that stated the numerous lawsuits against Scott may be consolidated into one large case. The lawsuits, in part, accuse Scott, Live Nation, which organized the event, and other event organizers as legally negligent in how the event was planned.

"Transfer of all of these lawsuits to a single pretrial judge for consolidated and coordinated pretrial proceedings will eliminate duplicative discovery, conserve resources of the judiciary, avoid conflicting legal rulings and scheduling, and otherwise promote the just and efficient conduct of all actions," a filing on Friday, obtained by Billboard, stated.