Travis Scott's Reese's Puffs Cereal Collaboration Sold Out in '30 Seconds'

Travis Scott‘s newest project flew off the shelves.

The 28-year-old rapper’s collaboration with Reese’s Puffs, which included one-of-a-kind cereal boxes designed by Scott himself, launched on Tuesday and according to the brand, the boxes sold out in just 30 seconds.

The new, special edition cereal boxes showed the rapper’s action figure holding a spoon (with Cactus Jack, the name of the record label he launched in 2017, sprawled across its surface), getting ready to dig into a bowl of Reese’s Puffs. Scott also designed a limited-edition cereal bowl and spoon, which also sold out.

However, fans of Scott shouldn’t get too discouraged — the brand also announced that there was “more to come” in their collaboration.

“UPDATE,” the Reese’s Puffs Twitter account wrote on Tuesday. “All boxes sold out in 30 seconds! Missed your shot? Follow @trvisXX + @ReesesPuffs for more to come.”

🔈🔈🔈UPDATE 🔈🔈🔈 All boxes sold out in 30 seconds! Missed your shot? Follow @trvisXX + @ReesesPuffs for more to come 👀 pic.twitter.com/VsMBbAKppS — Reese's Puffs (@reesespuffs) June 25, 2019

Scott’s cereal boxes cost $50 on Tuesday, but eBay users are now cashing in on the sold-out products. One eBay user is selling the cereal box and bowl for $200.

The collaboration went live following Scott’s pop-up shop in Paris for Paris Fashion Week.

But this isn’t the only upcoming collab Scott fans can be excited for.

Earlier this month, Ed Sheeran released the official track list for his new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, which drops July 12. Big names on the album include Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Eminem and Scott, who joins Sheeran on the song, “Antisocial.”