Travis Scott Gets His Own Cereal Collab With Reese's Puffs

Travis Scott is putting his own spin on one of America’s favorite breakfast cereals.

A few days ago, the 28-year-old rapper revealed his new collaboration with General Mills and their Reese’s Puffs cereal brand. Posing next to a brown Range Rover, Scott showed off the cereal’s new Cactus Jack-approved makeover.

“Sweet Sweet,” the Astroworld rapper captioned his announcement photo on Instagram. The new cereal boxes are a special edition, redesigned by Scott, and show his action figure holding a spoon (with Cactus Jack, the name of the record label he launched in 2017, sprawled across its surface), getting ready to dig into a bowl of Reese’s Puffs.

The brand’s logo is surrounded by lightning and doodled drawings as well, topped off with an acrylic box protecting the product and its new design.

According to Billboard, the collab will go live on Scott’s website Tuesday, June 25, following Scott’s pop-up shop in Paris for Paris Fashion Week. The cereal inside remains the same, but the new design will cost fans $50 to get their hands on the one-of-a-kind, Travis Scott cereal box.

But this isn’t the only upcoming collab Scott fans can be excited for.

Earlier this month, Ed Sheeran released the official track list for his new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, which drops July 12. Big names on the album include Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Eminem and Scott, who joins Sheeran on the song, “Antisocial.”