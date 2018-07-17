Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Eat This Classic Snack 'Like Every Night Before We Go to Bed'

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are serious about their peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

In a recent GQ video that accompanied their August cover story, the couple played a game called “The Kylie Quiz” to see how well Scott knows his girlfriend.

Although he is only able to name one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s four dogs, he ultimately answers 20 out of 23 questions correctly, including some fun questions like what’s her favorite ice cream (vanilla Häagen-Dazs) and her go-to pizza order (pepperoni with a little bit of oregano and salt and pepper).

“What’s your favorite food that I cook for you—late night snack?” Jenner asks.

“Peanut butter and jelly,” Scott says.

Jenner acts surprised at his answer, but then acknowledges that she is, in fact, a very talented sandwich maker.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I am a master peanut butter and jelly maker,” Jenner says as Scott nods. “He’s not just saying that, like I really am the best.”

“Yeah, it’s like facts,” Scott responds. “It’s the way that the crust is cut off.”

Aside from a perfectly crustless PB&J, Scott has other specifications for his ideal sandwich, including white bread (Jenner says a special kind though won’t reveal which) and the right ratio of smooth peanut butter to grape jelly with a diagonal cut.

“I take it really serious,” Jenner says.

“Real serious,” Scott affirms. “It’s a real meal. It’s something I request personally some nights before night night.”

Paola Kudacki exclusively for GQ

The parents of 5-month-old daughter Stormi say they first started eating PB&Js together when they were coming home from vacation together and the flight attendant made them a “bomb” sandwich.

“After that I think we eat a PB&J like every night before we go to bed,” Jenner says.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Despite sharing a few tips with the world, Scott would prefer that Jenner keep the rest of her peanut butter and jelly secrets to herself. When she offers to do a YouTube tutorial on the perfect PB&J, the “Antidote” rapper shoots the idea down.

“No dude, first of all, we’re not giving out my peanut butter and jelly recipe to you motherf—rs,” Scott says. “I love you so much but f— that.”