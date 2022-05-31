PEOPLE's 2022 Travel List: 25 Things to Do, Eat & See This Year!

Kitty Jacob Astor II

St. Regis Aspen

The playful Bernese mountain dog welcomes guests as they arrive, hosts story time with kids and even helps with airport pickups.

Hamlet

The Algoquin, N.Y.C.

Named after onetime resident John Barrymore's greatest stage role, this sweet cat is the 12th feline to live at the hotel since the 1920s.

Hairy

Bobby Hotel, Nashville

Look out for this very good boy's floppy ears as he dashes around the lobby to meet and play with visitors.

Cupcake

Salamander Resort & Spa, Middleburg, Va.

During "Cocktails With Cupcake" receptions, the friendly miniature horse tours the lobby looking for pets, snuggles and snacks.