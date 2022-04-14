Trader Joe's Reveals Genius Dessert Hacks to Try Using Their Products

Trader Joe's just made baking up dessert even easier.

The grocery store chain's latest podcast episode was titled "Hackathon," detailing creative tips and tricks for making the most of Trader Joe's products. Hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan sifted through several ideas from crew members around the country.

The creative ideas they showcased are anything but ordinary. Standouts included how to use craft supplies to make a refreshing frozen yogurt treat and what sweet dessert pairs well with a sprinkle of the grocer's chili lime seasoning. Unexpected was the name of the game on the latest episode of the podcast — and that's what makes these hacks worth trying.

1. Frozen Yogurt Pops

Sloan called this hack "put a stick in it and freeze it." This original crew member idea is as simple as it gets. Take a six-pack of Trader Joe's yogurt and place a craft stick in each cup. Freeze them overnight and just like that, you have a semi-homemade frozen yogurt popsicle.

2. Easy Brookies

Who doesn't love a good dessert mashup? This brownie-cookie combines two of Trader Joe's popular baking items: the brownie truffle baking mix and chunky chocolate chip cookie dough. Sloan's trick involves putting pieces of the cookie dough at the bottom of a 9-x 9-inch pan and pouring the brownie batter on top. The baking process is no different than that of regular brownies — simply check the brookies for doneness with a wooden skewer.

3. Chili Lime Ice Cream Topping

This crew member-approved trick is definitely for the adventurous palate. Sprinkling Trader Joe's chili lime seasoning on top of vanilla ice cream provides a spicy-sweet flavor profile.

4. Frozen Chocolate Hummus

A typical alternative to ice cream is frozen yogurt — but what about hummus instead? Miller highlighted a trick that involves freezing the grocery store chain's popular chocolate hummus. Simply spoon it out once frozen like any other tub of frozen goodness.

5. Vanilla Brownies

This hack leaves out one ingredient, making boxed cake mix somehow even easier to put together. "You prepare it according to the package instructions, except you omit the milk," Miller says in the podcast. By removing the extra moist ingredient, the product tastes like a "vanilla brownie."

6. Coffee-Flavored Treats

Calling all coffee lovers. The podcast hosts suggested sprinkling Trader Joe's instant coffee in select desserts to boost flavor. Whether you're baking up chocolate chip cookies or using a chocolate cake mix, add instant coffee granules to your dough or batter alike to achieve the ultimate dessert.

