The product was labeled gluten-free but contains undeclared wheat allergens.

Trader Joe's Recalls 4,450 Lbs. of Frozen Fish from Stores Across the Country

Trader Joe's is recalling their gluten-free battered halibut.

On Friday, Orca Bay Foods — which sells the packaged fish to the grocery giant — issued a statement recalling 4,450 pounds (356 cases) of the boxed fish due to undeclared wheat and milk allergens, meaning the packaging did not disclose the presence of the allergens.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," their statement read.

The product was sold at Trader Joe's stores in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported to date, and Trader Joe's urges customers who have purchased the item to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.