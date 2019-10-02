Trader Joe’s New Maple Ginger Cookie Ice Cream Is Perfect for Fall

Image zoom Trader Joe’s

What do you get when you mix spicy and sweet with creamy and cool? Pint-sized perfection.

One of the latest sweets to hit Trader Joe’s stores is their new Maple Ginger Cookie Swirl ice cream. The beloved chain announced the frozen treat last month in hopes that the flavor may rival some of their pumpkin products.

“While #pumpkin has been king of the ring for as many fall seasons as we can remember, #maple has been steadily gaining steam, and this fall, it’s majorly making a name for itself,” the brand wrote on Instagram.

The limited edition batch starts with a creamy maple base studded with cookie crumble and is complemented by silky strands of maple syrup. TJ’s uses its own Triple Ginger Snaps, the brand’s cult-status cookies, to spike the recipe with texture, and the syrupy swirl is straight from Vermont.

Known for its festive foods, Trader Joe’s released a Yule log ice cream flavor last year made with custard and chunks of chocolate cake — and this year, we can look forward to plenty of autumnal treats both in and out of the frozen aisle. The chain is rolling out candy corn popcorn, maple coffee, and cinnamon bun spread this sweater season.

The limited-edition Maple Ginger Cookie Swirl is now available in Trader Joe’s stores and sells for $2.99 per pint.