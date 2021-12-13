Trader Joe's Items That Make Incredible (and Easy) Holiday Gifts

Two food faves — truffles and hot sauce — come together for this perfect gift, sure to please the palate of any foodie in your life. "Each batch is crafted from a base of chili peppers, honey, apple cider vinegar, and bold, black truffle broth to create a profile that's all at once sharp, peppery, and deeply, satisfyingly savory," the brand writes on its website. Best of all, it's versatile. Use it as a dip, mix it into a marinade, put it a salad dressing, drizzle it over butter — the possibilities are endless.

Buy it! $8