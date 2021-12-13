Trader Joe's Items That Make Incredible (and Easy) Holiday Gifts
Still have people to shop for on your list? Trader Joe's has got it covered
Hot Cocoa Ornaments
They may look like glittery Christmas tree ornaments, but these colorful bulbs are actually made of mint-flavored milk chocolate shells meant to be submerged in a steaming mug of milk to make the ultimate hot chocolate. The best part is, inside each edible ornament is a surprise: a secret stash of marshmallows and chocolate chips. This is one gift you might just buy for yourself too...
Buy it! $7 (for a 4-pack)
Chocolate Passport
Speaking of chocolate, the chocolate-lover in your life will surely love Trader Joe's Chocolate Passport, which features eight different bars made from chocolate harvested in different territories of the cacao-growing world (Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela, The Dominican Republic, Ghana, Papua New Guinea, Sao Tome, and Tanzania). Wrapped in travel-themed packaging, it's sure to deliver a world-class chocolate experience!
Buy it! $10
Jingle Jangle
Or perhaps the person you're shopping for prefers some salty with their sweet? Try Trader Joe's signature Jingle Jangle tin, which offers an assortment of mini pretzels, caramel popcorn, and Joe-Joe's cookies, all covered in dark and milk chocolate. They're mixed with red candy-coated milk chocolate gems, and milk and dark chocolate mini peanut butter cups, making for the ultimate, decadent holiday snack.
Buy it! $9
Tuffle Hot Sauce
Two food faves — truffles and hot sauce — come together for this perfect gift, sure to please the palate of any foodie in your life. "Each batch is crafted from a base of chili peppers, honey, apple cider vinegar, and bold, black truffle broth to create a profile that's all at once sharp, peppery, and deeply, satisfyingly savory," the brand writes on its website. Best of all, it's versatile. Use it as a dip, mix it into a marinade, put it a salad dressing, drizzle it over butter — the possibilities are endless.
Buy it! $8
Truffle Powder Seasoning
Friends and family will go wild for this Truffle Powder Seasoning, a pinch of which adds the bold, elegant umami flavor to everything from French fries to scrambled eggs. Made with imported, Italian black truffles, it's a gift that keeps on giving.
Buy it! $6
Sparkling Pomegranate Punch Beverage
This bubbly beverage offers some sparkle and fizz to any holiday. A mixture of pomegranate, pineapple, orange, and apple juices give the drink a fruity taste, while a kick of ginger adds the perfect punch. Drink it straight from the can, pour it over ice, or blend it with some booze for fun.
Buy it! $4 (for a 4-pack)
Sugar Plum Sparkling Beverage
Visions of sugar plums will dance in your mouth thanks to Trader Joe's Sugar Plum Sparkling Beverage. The plum-based sweet drink is made of a blend of plum juice, white grape juice concentrate and sparkling water. It's a seasonal swig that's sure to brighten up any holiday gathering.
Buy it! $3.49
Wintry Blend Ground Coffee
Made from a mix of medium-dark roast Arabica beans — along with a suite of seasonal spices including green and red peppercorns, fresh cloves, and sweet cinnamon — each 14 ounce canister comes pre-ground, making it a seasonal, stress-free gift to give.
Buy it! $8
Winter Wake Up Tea
Tea lovers, we've got you covered too! Each black tea-based bag is mixed with a blend of sweet cinnamon, fragrant orange peel, spicy ginger, and cloves — wintery spices sure to warm anyone up from the inside out.
Buy it! $2.79 (for 20 bags)
Cookie Mug Hangers
How cure are these? Each cinnamon-spiced cookie is shaped like a gingerbread person and designed to hang on the edge of a glass or a mug, making dipping into milk, hot chocolate, coffee, or eggnog that much more fun. Santa's sure in for a surprise when he makes his rounds on Christmas Eve!
Buy it! $2.49
Belgian Cookie Collection
If you want to give a more traditional set of cookies, go with Trader Joe's Belgian Cookie Collection — which gives you 12 distinct varieties of crispy, buttery, chocolaty cookies to enjoy. Plus, it comes in a big red tin. What's more festive than that?
Buy it! $10
Panettone
Have an Italian on your list? Get this plus a bottle of wine and they'll be happy as can be. The classic Italian dessert comes to Trader Joe's from artisanal bakers in Veneto, Italy using "a treasured family recipe," according to the website — which is about all the information you need to know that it's authentic as can be. Real butter, juicy raisins, and candied fruit give this cake it's rich, delightfully sweet flavor. And like the Belgian cookies, it comes pre-wrapped, making it an even easier gift.
Pink Peppermint Face & Body Mask
You might be thinking, "But I have no idea what this person I need to shop for likes to eat!" Then wy not go with Trader Joe's Pink Peppermint Face & Body Mask? Everyone's skin could use a little pampering, and this thick, clay-based mint mask — made of kaolin clay, peppermint leaf extract, Manuka honey, evening primrose, marula oil, and rosy-hued jojoba beads — does just that by calming the skin and delighting the senses (while simultaneously extracting oils, of course). [
Buy it! $7
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels Gift Card Holders
Everyone loves receiving a gift card, but getting a gift card and chocolate? Talk about a sweet gift! It's why these Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Gift Card Holders are so brilliant — they allow you to gift a gift card in any amount alongside four sweet and salty bites of heaven. Perfect for a stocking stuffer, or to package alongside a bottle of wine.
Buy it! Prices vary