Trader Joe’s Is Recalling Some Food Items Over Potential Listeria Contamination — What to Know

Trader Joe’s has issued a voluntary recall on several of its products over a potential listeria contamination.

The grocery chain announced the recall with a statement posted to their website on Monday, saying that they were alerted by a supplier that some of their refrigerated products may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

As of Monday, there were no reported illnesses, according to the Trader Joe’s announcement.

The nine products under recall include their ready-to-eat California Rolls, Classic California Rolls with Brown Rice & Avocado, Spicy California Rolls, Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls, Tofu Spring Rolls, Shrimp Spring Rolls, Smoked Salmon Philly Roll, Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl, Banh Mi Inspired Noodle Bowl, and the Queso Fundido Spicy Cheese Dip.

Trader Joe’s has removed all of the affected products from store shelves.

“If you have purchased any of these products with the specified date codes, please do not eat it. Instead, we urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund,” the company’s statement read.

The Trader Joe’s recall is related to Fuji Foods’ recall issued last week. Fuji Foods is a food manufacturer that provides ready-to-eat sushi, salads, and spring rolls to select retailers and distributors, including Trader Joe’s.

Listeria monocytogenes is a species of pathogenic bacteria that causes listeriosis — a serious infection that can be fatal in young children, the elderly people and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea, according to Mayo Clinic. They may appear a few days after eating contaminated food or take up to 30 days or more to show. Once the disease begins to spread, headaches, stiff neck, loss of balance and convulsions are also common.