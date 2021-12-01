Each tender gnocco is filled with a silky, Mascarpone-based sauce that's infused with bits of black truffle

Trader Joe's Is Now Selling Truffle Cream Filled Gnocchi — But Only for a Limited Time

Trader Joe's has done it again.

The grocery store chain has once more introduced a flavor in its line of super-popular, out-of-the-box gnocchi flavors — and this one is perfect for the holiday season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Truffle Cream Filled Gnocchi, the brand writes on its website, combines "the savory splendor of truffle with the textural refinement of perfectly cooked potato gnocchi" into "one gloriously gourmet holiday entrée."

Made for Trader Joe's by a supplier in Italy, each tender gnocco is filled with a silky, Mascarpone-based sauce that's infused with bits of black truffle.

Like previous gnocchi offerings, Trader Joe's recommends crisping the gnocchi in a non-stick pan with olive oil or butter for the best texture (in this case, a light-browned exterior). Season with "a light drizzling of olive oil, a small pat of sage butter, or a simple sprinkling of freshly grated Parmesan," Trader's Joe's says, adding that a dipping sauce is encouraged if served as an appetizer.

(This food editor and self-described Trader Joe's expert would suggest tossing it with Trader Joe's new Mushroom and Truffle Flavored Pesto before adding that grated Parmesan).

Each 14 oz. package contains about 3 servings, at 220 calories a serving.

Here's the best part: it won't cost shoppers a pretty penny. Trader Joe's is selling this for just $3.99. The catch? They're only available for a limited time, so those hungry for a taste should find them in the freezer section stat.

Trader Joe's Trader Joe's | Credit: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty

Trader Joe's has long found success with its gnocchi and has introduced a slew of flavors, including Sweet Potato Gnocchi, Gorgonzola Gnocchi, Kale Gnocchi or its wildly popular Cauliflower Gnocchi.

They've even taken big swings, like selling a Chocolate Lava Gnocchi that testers compared to mini molten lava cakes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.