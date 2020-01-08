Kale Yeah! Trader Joe's Is Now Selling Kale Gnocchi

Image zoom Trader Joe's

If you thought Trader Joe’s was done with their out-of-the-box gnocchi flavors, boy, were you wrong. The grocery store chain has officially introduced another unique one into the mix: Kale Gnocchi.

The new product was spotted on Jan. 7 by the Instagram account @traderjoeslist, who immediately predicted, “Internet may break again.” The post already has more than 28,000 likes and 2,800 comments — an impressive number even for the account, which boasts 1 million followers.

Shoppers are already going nuts over the new pasta. Many users seemed put off by the idea, commenting “No thnxs” and “Don’t ruin a good thing I’m stressed.” Others were excited, tagging their friends and writing, “W H A T. Kale got jealous that cauliflower was getting too much attention.”

The packaging describes the gnocchi as “soft pillows of kale, held together with potato and chickpea starches.” Other ingredients include sea salt, extra-virgin olive oil, and of course, kale. The green superfood — known for its vitamins, antioxidants and health benefits — makes up over 50% of the product, which is why the chewy dumplings are green in hue, and slightly earthy and nutty in flavor, just like the vegetable itself.

Trader Joe’s recommends crisping the gnocchi in a non-stick pan with olive oil, butter, or ghee for the best texture. The note on the back also advises that you should serve with “whatever sauce you prefer, just as you would their cauliflower or potato cousins.”

Each package contains 2.5 servings, with 190 calories per serving.

According to a representative from Trader Joe’s, the product retails for $2.69 and is already available at Trader Joe’s stores nationwide.