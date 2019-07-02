Vegetables from Trader Joe's, Green Giant and Signature Farms Recalled Due to Listeria Risk

Image zoom Green Giant; Growers Express

Growers Express — the fresh fruits and vegetables manufacturer based out of Biddeford, Maine — is voluntarily recalling a sea of products sold under the Trader Joe’s, Green Giant, and Signature Farms brand due to the potential for contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the news in a press release on June 30. The recall includes a variety of butternut squash, cauliflower, and zucchini products distributed across various states including Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Nebraska, Maryland, Kentucky, Vermont, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Tennessee, Kansas, Illinois, Delaware, Alabama, Indiana, and Florida (among others).

No illnesses have been reported, Growers Express says.

Retailers that sold the product (besides Trader Joe’s) include Big Y Foods, Bozzutos, C&S, Food Lion, Shaws, and Stop & Shop.

Most of the potentially contaminated products have “best by” dates between June 26 and 29, 2019, the FDA said. All are fresh products (meaning no frozen or canned products have been listed).

The most up-to-date list of associated products in the voluntary recall can be found on Growers Express’ website.

Some named: Green Giant’s Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles, Green Giant’s Butternut Squash (in cubed, peeled, and diced varieties), Green Giant’s Ramen Bowl, Green Giant’s Zucchini Noodles, Signature Farm’s Cauliflower Crumbles, and Trader Joe’s Butternut Squash Spirals and Zucchini Spirals.

Customers are urged to throw the products away from their shelves and inventory. A toll-free number listed on each package should be called for any questions or requests for a refund.

Listeria can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea in healthy adults, but young children, frail or elderly people and pregnant woman are at a higher risk.

It can cause fatal infections for those groups, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA, and can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

“The safety of our consumers is our first priority,” Tom Byrne, President of Growers Express, said in a statement. “We self-reported the need for this recall to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and stopped production immediately after being notified of a single positive sample by the Massachusetts Department of Health. We are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production.”