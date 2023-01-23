Trader Joe’s Drops a List of Their Best Products — and the Winners Include Some New Favorites

Trader Joe's is unveiling their most beloved products.

On Monday, the brand announced the winners of its 14th annual Customer Choice Awards, revealing customers' top five overall items as well as the most-loved foods in several different categories. Over 18,000 devoted customers submitted their favorites, deciding the store's best products.

The top overall winner for the year is Trader Joe's Chile Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. The bites are "spicy, ire-zest-tible little scrolls made from stone ground corn masa" and are gluten free. As the store describes, the "chips are cut & rolled a little thicker for additional crunch."

Runners up in the overall category include the Hashbrowns patties (2nd), Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings (3rd), Everything but the Bagel Seasoning Blend (4th) and Chocolate Croissants (5th).

Noticeably missing from the top five is last year's winner, Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken. According to the grocer's website, the brand "retired several Trader Joe's products from these Awards due to their revered status and consecutive wins over the years."

The past winners now belong to Trader Joe's new Hall of Fame lineup. Along with the tasty chicken, the esteemed items on that list include Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Unexpected Cheddar, Soy Chorizo and Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets.

Here are the winners of the other categories:

Trader Joe's Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice. Trader Joe's

Favorite Beverage: Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage

The sparkling beverage takes the top spot after coming in fourth place last year. It's a seasonal item so it should be available again later this year.

Runners up: Triple Ginger Brew (2nd), Sparkling Peach Black Tea with Peach Juice (3rd), Sparkling Cranberry & Ginger Beverage, another seasonal item (4th), Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer (5th).

Cheddar Cheese with Caramelized Onions. Trader Joe's

Favorite Cheese: Cheddar with Caramelized Onions

This year's winner is from a famed farm which "transforms rich, creamy milk from local grazing herds (within a 30 mile radius) into beautiful, full-bodied farmhouse Cheddar." The block is perfect for snacking or for adding a new level of flavor to a sauce.

Runners up: Syrah Soaked Toscano (2nd), Baked Lemon Ricotta, a seasonal item (3rd), Blueberry & Vanilla Chevre (4th), Brie (5th).

Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones. Trader Joe's

Favorite Sweets/Dessert: Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones

Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones wins the category for the second year in a row. These tasty mini treats come in a variety of flavors — including chocolate, vanilla and chocolate chip — and stand out from other pre-packaged cone frozen treats by replacing traditional sugar cones with chocolate-lined cones.

Runners Up: Kringle, all flavors (2nd), Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches (3rd), Chocolate Lava Cakes (4th), Brookie (5th).

Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice. Trader Joe's

Favorite Entrée: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

With Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken no longer able to win the category, last year's third place winner has taken the top spot! The dish "showcases chunks of chicken enrobed in a mild, mouth-watering curry crafted of crushed tomatoes, cream, onions, garlic, ginger, butter…" It's spiced perfectly and "partnered with delicate, fragrant grains of Basmati rice."

Runners up: Chicken Tikka Masala (2nd), Kung Pao Chicken (3rd), Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese, a seasonal item (4th), BBQ Teriyaki Chicken (5th).

Scented Candle Tins. Trader Joe's

Favorite Home, Bath & Body Product: Scented Candle Tins

They grabbed the top spot again! Offering a variety of scents — including grapefruit, which is in stores this March — these hand-poured candles are made with a natural coconut-soy wax blend.

Runners up: Daily Facial Sunscreen (2nd), Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream (3rd), Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo & Conditioner (4th), Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Mask (5th).

Getty

Favorite Produce: Bananas

Bananas, both conventional and organic, knocked last year's winner — Teeny Tiny Avocados — out of first place.

Runners up: Teeny Tiny Avocados (2nd), Honeycrisp Apples (3rd), Brussels Sprouts (4th), Organic Carrots of Many Colors (5th).

Chili Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. Trader Joe's

Favorite Snack: Chile Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Trader Joe's customers were firm in their selection for this category. The Chile Lime Rolled Corn Tortila Chips take the top prize in the favorite snack competition — and also the overall favorite product!

Runners up: Organic Eloté Corn Chip Dippers (2nd), Organic Corn Chip Dippers (3rd), World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs (4th), Crunchy Curls (5th).

Kale, Cashew, and Basil Pesto. Trader Joe's

Favorite Vegan/Vegetarian Product: Kale Cashew Pesto

Trader Joe's Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto is "a simple blend of kale, cashew butter, and basil, mixed together with olive oil, lemon juice, and water, then seasoned with garlic, salt, and pepper." It's extremely versatile and can be used as a marinade, dressing, or even as a dip.

Runners up: Vegetable Fried Rice (2nd), Beefless Bulgogi (3rd), Palak Paneer (4th), Cauliflower Gnocchi (5th).