Trader Joe's Debuts 'Everything But the Leftovers' Seasoning for the Holidays

Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel seasoning was its most popular item in 2019, and now they're introducing a new "everything" spice blend that is perfect for Thanksgiving.

Everything But the Leftovers seasoning blend was recently spotted at the grocery chain by the Instagram account @Traderjoeslist. The blend is made up of classic Thanksgiving stuffing herbs like sage, rosemary, thyme, and parsley.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the latest episode of Trader Joe's "Inside TJ's" podcast, the Vice President of Marketing at the company, Matt Sloan, talks about the new "magic powder to make everything taste like Thanksgiving leftovers."

"To me, it tastes like the archetypal flavor of stuffing," Sloan says. He goes on to suggest various ways of using the blend — like sprinkling it over popcorn, mashed potatoes, or even stuffing "if you wanted your stuffing to taste that much more like stuffing."

Sloan also jokes about keeping it on the Turkey Day table, "because sometimes family or friends bring over a dish that needs a little help."