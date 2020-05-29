This Coffee Subscription Service Has Seen Explosive Sales in Recent Months
It’s the secret to brewing a cup of coffee like a pro
You know that feeling you get when you walk into your favorite neighborhood coffee shop and take in the aromas? It’s indescribable — and so many people are missing it while their local cafés are closed. That’s in part why coffee lovers around the world are turning to one particular coffee subscription service that’s making it easier (and more affordable) to recreate that magical coffee shop experience in the comfort of your own home.
Trade Coffee just might be your new favorite way of acquiring coffee and all the bells and whistles needed to make it, like filters and machines. It’s bound to improve your at-home coffee-brewing situation, just like it already has for so many — according to the brand, its customer base has quadrupled since March alone. And if you haven’t started thinking about Father’s Day gifts yet, this is your head start.
Consider Trade the matchmaker of the coffee world. Signing up for a Trade subscription starts with a quiz to match you with your perfect roast. It’ll ask you questions pertaining to your coffee-making experience, including how you brew it (i.e. drip or with a machine), what you add to your coffee, like milk or cream, and your preferred roast level. Then it’ll “brew up your match” and recommend your ideal bag of beans, which you can order whole or ground.
If you decide to subscribe to a membership — which gives you access to exclusive prices — you can choose how often you want coffee delivered to your door. But the beauty of Trade is that you don’t have to subscribe to use it. In addition to offering individual bags, the service also sells a bunch of key coffee-making equipment like Chemexes and cold brew pots, making it an ideal place to scoop up gifts for your coffee-loving friends and family.
What’s more, Trade just launched a collaboration with more than 20 of its roaster partners across the nation to create customized limited-edition coffees. Each bag goes for $18 a pop, and 100 percent of the profits go to the roaster’s community to help deal with the effects of COVID-19. New selections will be released every Wednesday.
We highly suggest scooping up a bag or two from this special Come Together Coffee program — it’s a gift you can feel really good about, and if you keep if for yourself, it’s sure to be the (caffeine) boost you need. Pick some of our favorites up below.
