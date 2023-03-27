Toya Boudy's One-Pot Creole Jambalaya 'Just Tastes Like Goodness'

Chef Toya Boudy's Creole jambalaya is full of flavor — and you won't have to fill your kitchen sink with dirty dishes to make it.

"It's a one-pot meal that sets you up for success," says the cookbook author, who includes this recipe and other classic New Orleans dishes in Cooking for the Culture.

As with all the recipes in her cookbook, the New Orleans native advises home cooks to be bold with their seasonings.

"Taste as you go and don't be afraid to season your food on the heavier side," she says. "With well-seasoned meats and shrimp, a tasty broth and rice soaking up all the flavor, it just tastes like goodness!"

Toya Boudy's Creole Jambalaya

1½ Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 lb. boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1½-in. pieces

1½ Tbsp. Cajun seasoning

1 lb. smoked sausage, sliced

1 lb. medium peeled and deveined raw shrimp

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1 medium green bell pepper

¾ cup chopped celery (from 2 stalks)

1 cup chopped scallions (about 1 [4-oz.] bunch), plus more for serving

4 cups chicken stock

1 (14- oz.) can diced tomatoes

1 Tbsp. tomato paste

3 medium garlic cloves, chopped

3½ cups enriched parboiled long grain white rice (like Ben's Original, from 1 [2-lb.] box)

1 bay leaf

1. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium high. Toss chicken with 1 tablespoon of the Cajun seasoning in a large bowl until coated. Add to Dutch oven; cook until browned, turning occasionally, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

2. Without wiping the Dutch oven clean, add sausage to drippings; cook until browned, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a second bowl.

3. Add shrimp and remaining 1½ teaspoons Cajun seasoning to Dutch oven; cook until opaque, stirring often, about 3 minutes. Transfer to bowl with chicken.

4. Add onion, bell pepper, celery and scallions to Dutch oven; cook until softened, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes. Stir in stock, tomatoes, tomato paste and garlic; bring to a boil over medium high.

5. Once boiling, add rice, sausage and bay leaf. Reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer; cook, covered, until rice is just tender and liquid is mostly absorbed, about 15 minutes. Stir in chicken and shrimp until warmed through, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with more scallions, and serve immediately.

Serves: 8

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Quick tip! It may be tempting to cook the chicken, sausage and shrimp at the same time, but it's important to sauté them in batches (steps 1-3). You'll get deeper browning and won't overcook the seafood.