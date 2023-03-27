Toya Boudy's One-Pot Creole Jambalaya 'Just Tastes Like Goodness'

"With well-seasoned meats and shrimp, a tasty broth and rice soaking up all the flavor, it just tastes like goodness!" says the New Orleans native and author of Cooking for the Culture cookbook

By People Staff
Published on March 27, 2023 07:29 PM
Superbowl Recipes Rollout
Photo: Antonis Achilleos

Chef Toya Boudy's Creole jambalaya is full of flavor — and you won't have to fill your kitchen sink with dirty dishes to make it.

"It's a one-pot meal that sets you up for success," says the cookbook author, who includes this recipe and other classic New Orleans dishes in Cooking for the Culture.

As with all the recipes in her cookbook, the New Orleans native advises home cooks to be bold with their seasonings.

"Taste as you go and don't be afraid to season your food on the heavier side," she says. "With well-seasoned meats and shrimp, a tasty broth and rice soaking up all the flavor, it just tastes like goodness!"

Toya Boudy's Creole Jambalaya

1½ Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 lb. boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1½-in. pieces

1½ Tbsp. Cajun seasoning

1 lb. smoked sausage, sliced

1 lb. medium peeled and deveined raw shrimp

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1 medium green bell pepper

¾ cup chopped celery (from 2 stalks)

1 cup chopped scallions (about 1 [4-oz.] bunch), plus more for serving

4 cups chicken stock

1 (14- oz.) can diced tomatoes

1 Tbsp. tomato paste

3 medium garlic cloves, chopped

3½ cups enriched parboiled long grain white rice (like Ben's Original, from 1 [2-lb.] box)

1 bay leaf

1. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium high. Toss chicken with 1 tablespoon of the Cajun seasoning in a large bowl until coated. Add to Dutch oven; cook until browned, turning occasionally, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

2. Without wiping the Dutch oven clean, add sausage to drippings; cook until browned, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a second bowl.

3. Add shrimp and remaining 1½ teaspoons Cajun seasoning to Dutch oven; cook until opaque, stirring often, about 3 minutes. Transfer to bowl with chicken.

4. Add onion, bell pepper, celery and scallions to Dutch oven; cook until softened, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes. Stir in stock, tomatoes, tomato paste and garlic; bring to a boil over medium high.

5. Once boiling, add rice, sausage and bay leaf. Reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer; cook, covered, until rice is just tender and liquid is mostly absorbed, about 15 minutes. Stir in chicken and shrimp until warmed through, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with more scallions, and serve immediately.

Serves: 8
Active time: 30 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes

Quick tip! It may be tempting to cook the chicken, sausage and shrimp at the same time, but it's important to sauté them in batches (steps 1-3). You'll get deeper browning and won't overcook the seafood.

Related Articles
Dairy Queen Drops Their Summer Blizzard Menu Including Two New Flavors and the Return of a S’mores Treat
Dairy Queen Is Selling Blizzards for 85 Cents to Celebrate Their New Summer Menu
McDonald's Drops a New Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry
McDonald's Drops a New Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry
https://www.tiktok.com/@bigmaccoaching/video/7215272427880828202. bigmaccoaching / Tiktok
Man Eating McDonald's for 100 Days Is Down Nearly 30 Lbs. So Far — and Now His Wife Is Joining Him
Meatballs and broccoli lunch boxes
The Best Frozen Food Delivery Services to Keep Your Freezer Full
Scene at a table with a couple enjoying lunch at a vegan cafe
The Best Food Subscription Boxes for Every Occasion
Peanut butter in an open jar
TSA Says Peanut Butter Is a Liquid and Travelers Aren't Nuts About It
Oprah Brightland Harvest Sale Tout
Oprah's Favorite Olive Oil Is Buy One, Get One Free — but Only While Supplies Last
Jamie Oliver and Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart Teaches Jamie Oliver a Kitchen Hack During His Own Recipe Demo — Watch
Air Fryer Liners Review Tout
My Air Fryer Stays Squeaky Clean Thanks to These $6 Reusable Liners
MILO VENTIMIGLIA, CATHERINE HAENA KIM
Catherine Haena Kim Reveals Why Costar Milo Ventimiglia Is Called 'Uncle Donut' by Close Friends
Whole30 Grilled salmon with fresh asparagus and mashed potatoes on a plate
The Best Whole30 Meal Delivery Services for Quick and Easy Dinners
Prince William, Prince Of Wales
Prince William Had a 'Great Night' at LGBTQ Restaurant in Poland — See How Staff Marked the Royal Visit
Ree Drummond family
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Breaks Down Her Siblings' Dynamic, Reveals Who's Closest to Who
I Manifested Meeting Alison Roman at the Farmer’s Market and Then I Worked on Her Cookbook
What It Was Like to Work on Alison Roman's New Cookbook After a Chance Meeting at the Farmer's Market
Stanley Tucci Shares His 'Delicious' Breakfast Pasta Recipe
Stanley Tucci Shares His 'Delicious' (and Easy!) Breakfast Pasta Recipe in Fun TikTok Video
Alton Brown Says Daughter Zoey Is Going to Law School to ‘Not Live Off Me’
Alton Brown Says Daughter Zoey Is Going to Law School to Avoid 'Living Off of Me': 'Fantastic'