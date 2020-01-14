Take a Tour of Hotels.com's New 'Bread & Breakfast' Complete with Baguette Slippers and Biscuit Soap

Image zoom Morgan Raum

This is the suite life!

Hotels.com announced on Tuesday that they are baking up a “Bread & Breakfast” hotel room at the Refinery Hotel in New York City just in time for National Ditch New Year’s Resolution Day on Friday, Jan. 17 (yes — that’s a real holiday!).

I got to visit the pop-up suite a few days early, so trust me when I say that it is a carb-lover’s dream. Inside the room, you’ll find croissant and bagel pillows galore, baguette lights, and a toast-shaped headboard (aka a breadboard). My favorite part was the very soft “Carbivore” embroidered robe and matching baguette slippers, which guests are actually invited to take home with them, so there’s no need to “steal” them from your room.

Those staying in the B&B are advised to come hungry, as all guests are allotted $100 in room service credit. And you absolutely knead to order off the carefully curated menu, which features sections like “The Pasta-bilities are Endless” and “Great in Bread.”

The menu showcases a wide range of food, from fancy plates of pasta like the *Chef’s Kiss* Rigatoni with lamb ragù, Grana Padano cheese, and black truffle, to vegetarian options like the quinoa veggie burger with chipotle aioli, feta yogurt, and pickles.

You can also opt to order the “T.F.I.Fry-Day” house-cut fries, “Easy Peasy Mac & Cheesey” pasta with buttered crumbs, or “Breakfast in Bread,” which comes with a deluxe sandwich with bacon, eggs, jalapeño jack, and Cholula aioli.

Basically, if loving carbs this much is wrong, I don’t want to be right.

There are also practically unlimited snacks stockpiled in the room itself. As soon as you walk in, you’ll find an overloaded minibar filled with a ton of free pastries, as well as a cereal bar, donut wall, and bagel wall — butter, jam, and cream cheese all included.

Even the bathroom is bread-themed, featuring a glass shower door covered in life-sized stickers of burnt toast, a loofah in the shape of a bread loaf, and bread and butter-shaped soaps that look scarily real. I didn’t even want to use them because I felt too bad destroying what is so clearly a priceless masterpiece.

“Hotels.com Bread & Breakfast is the latest addition to our list of irreverent, bookable room experiences available exclusively on Hotels.com,” said Adam Jay, President of the Hotels.com brand. “There’s no better time than ‘National Ditch Your Resolution Day’ to reward our customers with an overnight stay in a room designed floor to ceiling with carbs!”

The carbo-loaded suite is $225 per night and will be available for booking starting at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 31. The only way to reserve your stay is at hotels.com/BreadandBreakfast.