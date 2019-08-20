Totino's Created a New Snack Mix That Combines Pizza Rolls with Mini Mozzarella Sticks and More

Image zoom Tostino's

The snack of our dreams is here.

Totino’s, the company known for their iconic frozen pizza rolls, has turned all of their beloved flavors into travel-friendly snack mixes that require no cooking whatsoever.

The mixes — which come in two versions, Original and American Favorites — feature crunchy mini pizza rolls alongside snackable versions of mozzarella sticks, garlic bread bites, potato bites and more.

According to Food & Wine, the Original snack mix includes Pepperoni Pizza Roll Snacks, Cheesy Marinara Bites, Mozzarella Sticks, and Garlic Bread Bites, while the American Favorites mix contains Cheeseburger Pizza Roll Snacks, Ham & Cheese Bites, Cheddar Bites, and Potato Bites.

The outlet reports that each bag contains 90 pieces and has a suggested retail price of $8.79.

RELATED: Popeyes Hilariously Starts a Feud with Chick-fil-A Over the Best Chicken Sandwich & Wendy’s Joins in

From a May post on their Facebook page, it appears Totino’s first introduced the snack mix at the Bonnaroo Music Festival earlier this year.

The product isn’t currently listed on Totino’s website, but according to Food & Wine, it’s set to hit stores nationwide “beginning fall 2019” and appears to be available at Sam’s Club already.

Totino’s did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about their new product.