Tostitos' New Spicy Queso Chips Are Already Hitting Shelves

Image zoom Tostitos

If you think Tostitos‘ Salsa Con Queso dip is one of the best dips to exist on this earth, you are in for a treat.

Allow us to introduce you to the new Tostitos Hint of Spicy Queso chips that are about to debut nationwide.

The fiery flavor will contain the same bite-size round tortilla chips that you can find in regular bags of Tostitos, except now with the flavor of the queso dip we all know and love. Starting this month, the all-new chips will hit shelves at retailers across the country for $4.29 per 12 oz. bag.

RELATED: Costco Is Selling Cups Of Panera Mac & Cheese That You Can Make In The Microwave

Tostitos announced the new flavor on social media earlier this month and people were quick to freak out. One Instagram user @snackgator already found the chips on shelves and immediately shared them online. “Tostitos is one sneaky bag of awesome! They quietly released this new Hint of Spicy Queso, much to our delight,” wrote the rare-snack-finding account.

So far the post has almost 4,000 likes and more than 100 comments. “I tried them, but too spicy for me! 🔥” wrote one person, while another excitedly commented, “WHATTTT😍🤤”

WATCH: Food for Cheese Lovers! Butternut Queso Fundido

RELATED: Chipotle Rolls Out New Queso After the Current Version Garnered Mixed Reviews

The packaging shows the chips served with the brand’s popular Salsa Verde dip — but imagine how good the chips will be with the original Salsa Con Queso dip. Twice the queso flavor sounds great right about now.