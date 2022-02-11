Topo Chico Will Send Your Ex a Cactus on Valentine's Day
Feeling a little prickly this Valentine's Day? Topo Chico is here to help.
The sparkling beverage brand knows that some may not be feeling the love on Monday, especially towards their exes. So for those who might want to tell Mr. or Mrs. Wrong exactly how they really feel, Topo Chico will send a cactus to their door for the cheeky price of $2.14 (plus shipping).
It's a gift that comes from Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, the company's brand of flavored adult beverages.
All you have to do is visit prickly.topochicohardseltzerusa.com, fill out the appropriate info, and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will handle the delivery. The offer is available now through EOD on Valentine's Day.
And as a bonus, those who send a cactus will get 50% off a 12-pack of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer for participating in fun.
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer kicked off the new year by launching Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer.
Inspired by the taste of the popular cocktail recipe made famous by Texas bartenders, the drink features real lime juice and a refreshing, crisp taste. Each 12 oz slim can contains 4.7% alcohol by volume and 100 calories. They're sold solo or in 12-pack varieties in stores across Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.
Also in January, Topo Chico expanded its existing Topo Chico Hard Seltzer variety pack, which includes four, unique flavors: Strawberry Guava, Exotic Pineapple, Tangy Lemon Lime, and Tropical Mango.
Drinkers can use the product locator to find where Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is available near them.
Launched in 2021, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is Coca-Cola's first foray into the alcoholic beverage market.
Topo Chico's sparkling mineral water was bought by Coca-Cola in 2017 for a reported $220 million, according to Business Insider. The drink takes it's name from the mountain Cerro del Topo Chico, near Monterrey, Mexico, where it's been sourced from and bottled since 1895.