The Top 10 Trending Foods of 2016, According to Twitter

You know you’ve made it in the food world when you’re a trending Twitter hashtag.

As 2016 comes to a well-anticipated end, the site has rounded up the most hashtagged food and drink items people have tweeted about throughout the year. While being included as several characters in the 140 character limit is an honor alone, these 10 food and drinks were standouts among the crowd.

10. #Starbucks

The fan favorite holiday red cups might have given this hashtag just the boost it needed to land in the top 10. Treat yourself with a peppermint mocha to celebrate.

9. #Breakfast

It is the most important meal of the day that really can be eaten at anytime. 2017 might drum up even more breakfast hashtags after Chip and Joanna Gaines open their breakfast restaurant in Waco, Texas.

8. #Beer

Love beer so much that you tweet about it? Then you’ll also love these 12 delicious recipes.

RELATED: DIY-Don’ts: Our Favorite Holiday Crafting Fails

7. #Chocolate

No meal is complete without something chocolate, in our opinion. To satisfy your latest craving (and get into the holiday spirit), we recommend trying all of these holiday-flavored foods.

6. #Water

Everyone needs more of it and no one drinks enough of it. #Water could be it’s own PSA Tweet.

5. #Pizza

What good is vino without a slice of pizza? (Something tells us this hashtag is often tweeted alongside #4.) Justin Timberlake also brought the pie to even more popularity in October when he surprised fans with free boxes to enjoy while watching his Netflix special Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids.

WATCH THIS: Take 5: Five-Ingredient Skillet Pizza Pot Pie

4. #Wine

It’s been reported that millennials are the biggest consumers of the alcoholic beverage, which makes sense because it’s been tweeted so many times that it takes the number 4 spot.

RELATED: 15 Super Creative Holiday Cookies That Are Surprisingly Easy

3. #Vegan

Because everyone needs to know when you’re eating something healthy — and our vegan mac ‘n’ cheese recipe tastes just like the real thing.

2. #Coffee

It’s the beverage caffeine addicts cannot live without — and apparently can’t go a day without hashtagging. To celebrate its victory in the top 5, it only seems right to have a cup at one of the 24 best coffee shops in America.

1. #Lemonade

Lemonade had a bigger year than all of us.

The refreshing beverage, that was introduced into the world in the 17th century, had it’s biggest moment yet the night Beyoncé swiftly dropped a new album named after the citrus sipper. We went on to recreate her recipe on Facebook Live, and celebrity chef Rachael Ray even got her own moment out of it, albeit unintentionally.

Cheers to you, Lemonade, for taking the number one spot.