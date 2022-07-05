Top Chef's Justin Sutherland Injured in a Boating Accident on July 4th Weekend

Fast Foodies host Justin Sutherland is "recovering and in good spirits" after a boating accident
By Amanda Taheri July 05, 2022 01:17 PM
Credit: Justin Sutherland/Instagram

Chef Justin Sutherland is on the mend after a boating accident.

On July 3, the restaurateur and Iron Chef was in a boating accident, according to a statement posted to his Instagram account. "He is recovering and in good spirits," read the statement, which was posted on Monday.

"He will be off the radar for a little bit while he makes a full recovery," continued the message. "At this time his family asks for privacy, but please send him positive thoughts and prayers."

A representative for Sutherland confirmed the accident with PEOPLE but had no further comment.

The Minnesota native competed on season 16 of Top Chef and is the winner of Iron Chef America. He is currently the host of TruTV's Fast Foodies, and will appear as a judge on Food Network's Kitchen Crash — where professional chefs surprise members at an "unsuspecting local neighborhood block party" with a cook-off. The show premieres on July 12. 

In May, Sutherland's culinary enterprise expanded outside of the Twin Cities, when he opened Big E's in downtown Portland. He is expected to open his new restaurant Northern Soul in Minneapolis later this month.

Sutherland continues to operate multiple restaurants, including the Handsome Hog, Obachan Noodles and Chicken, Chickpea Hummus Bar, Pearl and Thief, the Gnome, Side Chick, and Woodfired Cantina. 

He will release his new cookbook, Northern Soul, on August 30. 

