'Top Chef' Heats Up the Competition with All Stars from Around the World — See the Trailer

Published on January 25, 2023

Top Chef is going global!

Bravo's Emmy-winning reality series heads to London for its 20th season, and PEOPLE and Food & Wine have a joint exclusive look at the trailer.

For the first time ever the show will spotlight 16 all-star chefs picked from the original U.S. series and its 29 international versions (France, Canada, the Middle East, and Brazil, to name a few). To heat up the competition even more, the cast is made up of only previous winners and finalists.

The season — the first to be shot entirely overseas — will premiere on March 9.

Host Padma Lakshmi is back, along with head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. Renowned culinary experts will also take the judges' table, including esteemed judges from the Top Chef franchises around the globe.

TOP CHEF -- Episode 2001
David Moir/Bravo

"The competition just got really, really serious," Colicchio says at the start of the clip above.

From battling it out in London pubs to serving dishes outside the real-life Downton Abbey — Highclere Castle — the cheftestants are faced with tons of themed challenges.

TOP CHEF -- Episode 2001
David Moir/Bravo

There's also a series first. After Lakshmi was wowed by one contestant's delicious risotto — a notoriously difficult dish to make well on the show — she joked "the spell has been broken."

From tears to accidental falls in the kitchen, the preview proves that the stakes are high when it comes to vying for the title of Top Chef World All Star.

Meet the 16 esteemed chefs who will face off this season:

Samuel Albert, Top Chef Season 20 World All-Stars
Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Samuel Albert, Winner, Top Chef France, Season 10

For the executive chef and owner of Les Petits Prés in Angers, France, cooking is deeply personal. The Order of the Belgian Crown recipient runs his restaurant in his family's home, out of the kitchen where he first put his skills to the test (and took his first steps!).

Luciana Berry, Top Chef Season 20 World All-Stars
Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Luciana Berry, Winner, Top Chef Brazil, Season 2

Owner of private catering company, Catering on the Hill, the Brazil-native now lives in London. There, she shares her love of Brazilian cuisine as an Ambassador of Brazilian cuisine in Europe.

Sara Bradley, Top Chef Season 20 World All-Stars
Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Sara Bradley, Finalist, Top Chef Kentucky, Season 16

A Kentucky-native, Bradley owns Freight House, a restaurant and bourbon bar in her hometown of Paducah. Through cooking, she celebrates her father's Appalachian background and her mother's Jewish heritage.

Dawn Burrell, Top Chef Season 20 World All-Stars
Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Dawn Burrell, Finalist, Top Chef Portland, Season 18

Not only is Burrell a Top Chef finalist, but she's also a former Olympian. After competing on USA's Track & Field team in the 2000 Summer Olympics, she fell in love with food through her travels.

Ali Al Ghzawi, Top Chef Season 20 World All-Stars
Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Ali Ghzawi, Winner, Top Chef Middle East & North Africa, Season 3: Lebanon

As chef and owner of Alee in Jordan, Ghzawi is known for turning simple ingredients into gourmet dishes.

Tom Goetter, Top Chef Season 20 World All-Stars
Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Tom Goetter, Finalist, Top Chef Germany, Season 1

After working in an array of kitchens, including Michelin-starred restaurants, Goetter is now the director of food and beverage for all Scenic Ocean Vessels.

Nicole Gomes, Top Chef Season 20 World All-Stars
Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Nicole Gomes, Winner, Top Chef Canada, Season 5: All-Stars

The chef, co-founder and owner at Cluck 'N' Cleaver in Calgary, Canada, Gomes keeps her professional work in the family, running the chicken joint alongside her sister. She made Top Chef history as the first woman to be crowned Top Chef Canada champion.

Victorie Gouloubi, Top Chef Season 20 World All-Stars
Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Victoire Gouloubi, Finalist, Top Chef Italy, Season 2

Hailing from the Republic of the Congo, Gouloubi initially moved to Italy to study law — until she discovered her love of cooking. As a private chef who has worked alongside Michelin-starred chefs, Gouloubi is also the creator and host of Sky TV's Il Tocco di Victoire and LaMia Africa.

Charbel Hayek, Top Chef Season 20 World All-Stars
Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Charbel Hayek, Winner, Top Chef Middle East & North Africa, Season 5: Saudi Arabia

Hayek first found his passion for the culinary arts while growing up in Beirut, Lebanon. Now a private chef in Lake Worth, Florida, he describes his creations as "new American" with French and Lebanese influence.

Buddha Lo, Top Chef Season 20 World All-Stars
Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Buddha Lo, Winner, Top Chef Houston, Season 19

Lo — the most recent winner of Top Chef — is the executive chef of Huso at Marky's Caviar in New York City. The Australian native's affinity for being in the kitchen comes from his parents: he cooked in their restaurant starting when he was 12. "I'm hoping to get three Michelin stars one day," he told PEOPLE in September. "Everything starts with a goal, right?"

Dale MacKay, Top Chef Season 20 World All-Stars
Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Dale MacKay, Winner, Top Chef Canada, Season 1

MacKay has worked in the kitchens of Gordon Ramsay and Daniel Boulud, and now runs five of his own eateries under the Grassroots Restaurant Group.

May Phattanant Thongthong, Top Chef Season 20 World All-Stars
Stephanie Diani/Bravo

May Phattanant Thongthong, Finalist, Top Chef Thailand, Season 1

Thongthong is the executive chef and co-partner of MAZE Dining. Named after her non-linear career path, the spot was voted one of the top 20 Bangkok restaurants by W magazine in 2020 and 2021.

Begona Rodrigo, Top Chef Season 20 World All-Stars
Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Begoña Rodrigo, Winner, Top Chef Spain, Season 1

Rodrigo is the executive chef and owner of La Salita, a restaurant with one Michelin star in Valencia, Spain.

Gabri Rodriguez, Top Chef Season 20 World All-Stars
Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Gabriel Rodriguez, Winner, Top Chef Mexico, Season 2

Now a private chef in Madrid, Rodriguez truly worked his way to the top of the culinary field — first starting as a dishwasher at the esteemed Pujol restaurant in Mexico City.

Amar Santana, Top Chef Season 20 World All-Stars
Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Amar Santana, Finalist, Top Chef California, Season 13

After immigrating to the U.S. from in the Dominican Republic, Santana started his career in food at age 16. He is now the executive chef and owner at the Broadway By Amar Santana restaurants in California.

Sylwia Stachyra, Top Chef Season 20 World All-Stars
Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Sylwia Stachyra, Winner, Top Chef Poland, Season 7

Born and raised in Poland, the seasoned chef trained in Ramsay's Savoy Grill before later going on to win Top Chef Poland. She now helms her own cooking school and consultancy called "CookShe."

Top Chef World All Stars premieres on Bravo on March 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

