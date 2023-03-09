Top Chef Winners: Where Are They Now?

01 of 19 Season 1: Harold Dieterle Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Craig Barritt/Getty Images The chef who started it all in on the debut season in San Francisco in 2006, Italian American Harold Dieterle beat Tiffani Faison to be named the first Top Chef. Afterward, he went on to open two New York City restaurants, the Asian-influenced Perilla and Kin Shop, and release a cookbook, Kitchen Notebook. These days the 45-year-old is principal at his events company, HD Hospitality.

02 of 19 Season 2: Ilan Hall Jemal Countess/WireImage; Jesse Grant/Getty Images In its second season, the show traveled to Los Angeles and crowned young fusion foodie Ilan Hall the champ over frenemy Marcel Vigneron. Hall opened The Gorbals restaurants in Los Angeles and New York City, eventually closing both and debuting his latest hotspot, Ramen Hood, in Los Angeles in 2015. Now 40, he hosted Knife Fight on Esquire and has appeared on a handful of cooking shows since, most recently Food Network's Tournament of Champions.

03 of 19 Season 3: Hung Huynh Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; David Moir/Bravo via Getty Images Miami set the scene for Hung Huynh, raised in his family's Massachusetts restaurant, to best Dale Levitski in season 3. The globe-trotter, now 45, was eventually tapped to head up the trendy Catch chain that began in New York City, and currently works as a consultant and private chef, with a goal to "revolutionize the way restaurants, farmers, cooks, and communities are integrated for the benefit of all," according to his website.

04 of 19 Season 4: Stephanie Izard Chuck Hodes/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Top Chef's first female winner, Stephanie Izard, stuck around Chicago after beating Richard Blais and Lisa Fernandes to open her inventive American Girl and the Goat restaurant, later expanding the mini-empire into Little Goat Diner, the Chinese-American Duck Duck Goat and Peruvian-inspired Cabra. The 46-year-old James Beard Award winner has since expanded Girl and the Goat to Los Angeles and returned to Top Chef as a judge, in addition to competing on the latest season of Food Network's Tournament of Champions.

05 of 19 Season 5: Hosea Rosenberg Michael Lavine/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Hosea Rosenberg Instagram New Mexico native Hosea Rosenberg topped season 5 runners-up Carla Hall and Stefan Richter to take the title in N.Y.C. He eventually settled in Colorado, where his Blackbelly restaurant centers on butchery and his Santo eatery showcases modern New Mexico cuisine. He spends his time outside of the kitchen focused on finding a cure for Multicentric Carpotarsal Osteolysis, a rare genetic disorder his young daughter Sophie was diagnosed with as a toddler.

06 of 19 Season 6: Michael Voltaggio Justin Stephens/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Jesse Grant/Getty Images Season 6 in Las Vegas came with an interesting twist: two brothers competing against one another, with the ever-experimental Michael Voltaggio beating his fine-dining-focused brother Bryan (and chef Kevin Gillespie) in the finale. The moment didn't hurt the brothers' relationship, however: in the years since, the Voltaggios have opened several restaurants together around the U.S. and even had a Food Network competition show, Battle of the Brothers, debut last year. Immediately after Top Chef, Michael opened his ink. restaurant in Los Angeles, which helped shape a future Top Chef winner. The 44-year-old has also competed on Food Network's Tournament of Champions and Bobby's Triple Threat.

07 of 19 Season 7: Kevin Sbraga In Washington, D.C., New Jersey's Kevin Sbraga took down fellow finalists Ed Cotton and Angelo Sosa, going on to open new restaurants in Philadelphia and Jacksonville. Though he eventually wound down his eateries, in 2022, he announced he'd be back in the kitchen with Sonny & Sons chicken in Riverdale, Maryland's Le Fantome Food Hall.

08 of 19 Season 8: Richard Blais Chuck Hodes/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; FOX via Getty Images Season 8 of Top Chef was the first all-stars edition, bringing together seven seasons' worth of fan favorites and runners-up who all fell to whiz kid Richard Blais. In the years since, the 51-year-old has been pretty much everywhere, including the judges' table on Top Chef. He has a handful of restaurants around the country, including San Diego's Juniper & Ivy and Crack Shack, and is currently serving as a judge and mentor on Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef.

09 of 19 Season 9: Paul Qui Virginia Sherwood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; John Parra/Getty Images Deep in the heart of Texas, chef Paul Qui earned victory over Sarah Grueneberg — and earned serious accolades from judge Tom Colicchio, who called him the "most talented chef that we've ever had on the show." He went on to open restaurants in Austin and beyond, but made headlines in 2016 when he was arrested and charged with assault and unlawful restraint following an incident with his then-girlfriend and her son. Though charges were later dropped and he entered rehab, the situation had a lasting impact on his legacy, with his restaurant openings since entangled with his arrest, according to Eater. In late 2022, the 42-year-old opened a Japanese-influenced spot in Denver.

10 of 19 Season 10: Kristen Kish David Moir/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images Seoul-born Kristen Kish's rise to the top in Seattle was a first: she was eliminated in week 11 but cooked her way back into the competition via Last Chance Kitchen, ultimately beating pal Brooke Williamson. She has remained a major player in the franchise, returning as a guest judge, in addition to opening a handful of restaurants (including, currently, Austin's Arlo Grey) and hosting Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. On March 21, the 39-year-old's newest TV venture, Restaurants at the End of the World, will premiere on National Geographic.

11 of 19 Season 11: Nicholas Elmi Born in New England and inspired by French cuisine, Nicholas Elmi won against fan favorite Nina Compton in the New Orleans season final. He rooted himself in Philadelphia afterward, opening restaurants including Laurel, The Landing Kitchen and Lark, in addition to releasing a cookbook inspired by Philly's cuisine.

12 of 19 Season 12: Mei Lin Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Mei Lin was working at former champ Michael Voltaggio's restaurant ink. when she dominated on Top Chef's Boston season, besting Gregory Gourdet in the final. Lin, who grew up in her parents' Chinese restaurant in Michigan, went on to open two successful Los Angeles spots herself: Nightshade and Daybird. The 37-year-old is another star competing on this season of Food Network's Tournament of Champions, too.

13 of 19 Season 13: Jeremy Ford Dale Berman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Miami's Jeremy Ford took the crown on the California season, winning over Amar Santana. Already established on the Florida food scene, the 38-year-old has gone on to open Stubborn Seed, The Butcher's Club and, last year, Beauty & The Butcher, a spot inspired by his oldest daughter. Additionally, he hosted TruTV's Fast Foodies alongside fellow champ Kristen Kish and Top Chef alumnus Justin Sutherland.

14 of 19 Season 14: Brooke Williamson Matthias Clamer/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Rick Kern/Getty Images Brooke Williamson returned on the Charleston edition that mixed new contestants with returning standouts, ultimately beating friend and fellow Top Chef veteran Shirley Chung in the finale after being eliminated on episode 11 and cooking her way back in Last Chance Kitchen. While running her Playa Provisions restaurant in Los Angeles, the 44-year-old has also been big on television, appearing on everything from Top Chef Duels and Guy's Grocery Games to Bobby's Triple Threat and Knife Fight. She also won the first season of Food Network's Tournament of Champions.

15 of 19 Season 15: Joe Flamm Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Joe Flamm Instagram Chicago-raised Italian chef Joe Flamm was another winner who spent time in Last Chance Kitchen before coming back and emerging victorious, topping Adrienne Cheatham to take the Colorado crown. After COVID-related delays he opened his Rose Mary restaurant in Chicago, melding his grandmothers' Croatian and Italian roots. In 2022 he also began overseeing the Chicago's BLVD Steakhouse, in addition to judging Top Chef.

16 of 19 Season 16: Kelsey Barnard Clark Smallz & Raskind/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; David Moir/Bravo via Getty Images One of the first Southern chefs to shine on Top Chef, Kelsey Barnard Clark beat Sara Bradley in the latter's native Kentucky with her consistent cooking. Already at the helm of her KBC restaurant and catering company in Albama when she joined the show, she released a cookbook in 2021 and competed on Food Network's Tournament of Champions.

17 of 19 Season 17: Melissa King Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Suzi Pratt/Getty Images In another all-stars season set in L.A., San Francisco's Melissa King beat Bryan Voltaggio and Stephanie Cmar with her fresh flavors — and she won fan favorite, too. She donated that $10,000 prize to Asian Americans For Equality, Asian Youth Center, The Trevor Project and National Black Justice Coalition. Still busy in the culinary world, King is also busy on TV, returning to judge Top Chef and serving as host of National Geographic's Tasting Wild.

18 of 19 Season 18: Gabe Erales Stephanie Diani/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Gabe Erales Instagram Gabe Erales, who trained at the world-famous Noma before opening his own Texas restaurant, became known for his sauces, winning the Portland season over Shota Nakajima and Dawn Burrell. He was the first Mexican chef to win the series. Immediately after his season aired, however, he was fired from his position at Austin's Comedor for "repeated violations of the company's ethics policy as it relates to harassment of women," according to his boss Philip Speer. He apologized in an open letter on Instagram, and Top Chef judge Padma Lakshmi publicly called on Bravo to investigate the allegations. He has a new restaurant slated to open in Austin this year.