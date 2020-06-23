Top Chef's Melissa King Says She Had 'No Clue' She Won At First Because of Padma Lakshmi's Delivery

The five seconds after Melissa King's name was called on the Top Chef finale might have been the most nerve-wracking of her life.

Bravo's cooking competition show crowned the new winner on Thursday after an intense all-star season. The final was down to Stephanie Cmar, Bryan Voltaggio, and King, who took home the top prize for her final four-course meal in Italy of glazed octopus, squash agnolotti, grilled squab, and Hong Kong milk tea tiramisu.

Though King had more challenge wins than any other competitor in Top Chef history, and she made a guest judge cry with her final dessert, the chef tells PEOPLE it was still "anyone's game."

"I knew I had presented food that I felt very proud of, but I knew the other two, Stephanie and Bryan, did as well," she says. "So it was really anyone's game at that point."

When Padma Lakshmi said her name at the judge's table, you'd think that would be the moment of relief — but, no. (To rewatch that pivotal moment, see the clip above.)

Image zoom Ernesto Ruscio/Bravo

"Sometimes they call your name and then they say, 'You're not Top Chef,' " says King. "So I was standing there. There's a bit of a pause, dramatic pause, and she's like, 'Melissa.' And then she looked so sad! I'm like, oh no, she's going to kick me off."

"It's terrifying when you're there in real life and you have no idea which way it's going to go and you know that you put so much heart and soul into your food," she continues. "I just had no clue."

Image zoom Ernesto Ruscio/Bravo

The entire final episode was emotional for both King and the judges. Guest judge, Italian butcher Dario Cecchini, was brought to tears after tasting King's tiramisu.

"I had not seen that moment until watching it on Thursday. I had heard about it, and even in real life, I just served the food and when I went back into the kitchen. I had no idea what was going on in that dining room," she says of the moment. "When I had heard about it later, it completely brought me to tears. I was crying, and it just felt so moving to know that he could feel the love and the passion and the thought that I put behind my food and that it really hit him in such an emotional way."

"It was incredible to see," she adds. "And I also cried again on Thursday when I watched it."

Image zoom Ernesto Ruscio/Bravo

King, a San Francisco-based chef, placed as a finalist in the 12th season of Top Chef set in Boston. Her blend of Californian and Asian cooking made her a fan favorite then and now. In fact, she took home the official "fan-favorite" title this year, and donated the $10,000 winnings to Black Visions Collective, Asian Americans for Equality Asian Youth Center and The Trevor Project.

It's been several months since King knew she was taking home the top cash prize of $250,000 after the latest season, though much has changed since then due to the novel coronavirus. Initially, King was planning on investing it into a restaurant — after she took her family on an international trip. Both dreams unfortunately have been "put on the back burner," she says.

"It's kind of evolved," she says of her plans. "I launched a small sauce product line and it's done so well and was so well received that I just started thinking of the bigger picture of maybe I should be investing money into this and really ramping it up into a larger scale and be able to give my sauces to everybody."