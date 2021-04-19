Top Chef Winner Kristen Kish Marries Bianca Dusic in Backyard Wedding: 'We Did the Damn Thing'

Congrats are in order!

Kristen Kish tied the knot with fiancée Bianca Dusic over the weekend in an intimate ceremony.

The Top Chef season 10 winner, 37, shared the big news on Monday after their backyard nuptials on Sunday. The beautiful brides both wore black — Kish in a black blazer with leather sleeves layered over a white shirt, and Dusic donned a black sleeveless mock-neck dress.

"4.18.2021 - Threw on some nice clothes (my favorite blazer), headed to our backyard with our own written vows in hand, had our family with us (virtually), got all sappy, and WE DID THE DAMN THING," Kish wrote in the caption of a mirror selfie.

Kish and the Standard Hotels executive exchanged vows in front of a simple white backdrop, as Justice of the Peace Shelley Armatino led the ceremony.

A bevy of famous chef friends flooded the comment section of her announcement post. "Yasssssssssuh! Congrats to both of you," wrote Carla Hall.

Top Chef judge Gail Simmons, Stephanie Izard, and Roy Choi also chimed in with well wishes.

The Fast Foodies star announced their engagement in September 2019, sharing a photo of herself kissing Dusic on the head as they enjoyed their morning coffees and casually flashed their engagement rings. "She said YES to a lifetime of Sunday morning coffee dates and bed head," Kish wrote in the caption.

The chef also raved about her wife-to-be in a birthday post earlier this month.